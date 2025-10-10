Tata Capital IPO Allotment: Here's How to Check Status on BSE and NSE Online

The Tata Capital IPO saw a robust response from investors on the last day the its bidding. The Rs 15,500-crore IOP was subscribed by 1.95 times the issue size. Investors had bid for more than 65 crore shares against the total 33.34 crore shares.

The qualified institutional buyers subscribed 3.42 times, led by strong demand from mutual funds and foreign institutional investors. The non-institutional investors subscribed 1.98 times, while the retail investor segment saw 1.1 times subscription. The employee quota was subscribed to 2.92 times.

The arms of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, open for subscription on October 6, 2025 and close on October 8. The shares of the company will debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, October 13.

After the finalisation of the allotment of shares, equity shares will be credited to the successful bidders' demat accounts, while refunds will be given to non-allotted investors on October 10. Investors can now check their allotment status of the Tata Capital IPO online through the official websites of NSE and BSE.

How to Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

1. Visit the official website of BSE at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select the company under Issue Type.

3. Choose 'Tata Capital Limited' from the drop-down list.

4. Enter your application number or PAN card number.

5. Click Search

How to Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

1. Visit the official website of NSE at www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Select Tata Capital

3. Enter PAN number and Application number.

4. Click on Submit

5. Your allotment status will be visible.

Tata Capital IPO earlier had raised Rs 4,642 crore from 135 anchor investors on 3 October, including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Amansa Holdings, and several domestic mutual funds.