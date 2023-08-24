Liberty Health 360 Celebrates 5 Years of Exceptional Health Claims Solutions with Immense Growth and Advanced AI Integration

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: Liberty General Insurance, one of the leading general insurance companies in India commemorates the 5th anniversary of its in-house Health Claims Unit, Liberty Health 360, showcasing significant growth, technological advancements, and unparalleled customer service.

In the span of half a decade, Health 360 network of affiliated hospitals has grown from a modest 1500 to an impressive 6100 nationwide, ensuring that healthcare remains accessible and convenient for all customers.

The Unit's tech-driven approach, marked by the integration of advanced AI algorithms and machine learning, ensures claims are accurately assessed and processes expedited. This digital approach guarantees customers receive timely and efficient service, which is further underscored by the Claims365 initiative launched in July 2020. Through this initiative, claims services remain available all year round, including weekends and public holidays.

Beyond providing claims solutions, Liberty Health 360 remains dedicated to the overall well-being of its customers. A significant investment in wellness facilities and the organization of 124 wellness activities across India, including life support training, health check-ups, and blood donation camps, reinforce this commitment.

Speaking on the occasion, Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance, said, "When we embarked on the journey with Liberty Health 360, it was a promise: a promise to timely and effectively process health claims. Today, as we reflect upon these five years, our milestones speak of a dedication that went beyond mere numbers. We've connected communities with an expansive hospital network and brought claims processing to the fingertips using the most sophisticated AI technologies. Each decision, every initiative, was driven by our deep desire to place our customers at the heart of our mission. It's more than just insurance for us; it's about weaving a safety net so strong; it lets our customers face life's challenges with confidence."

In light of the development, Sachin Joshi, SVP & Head – Claims said, "The evolution of Liberty Health 360 is a story of relentless pursuit. We've not only embraced technology, but also instilled a culture where our customers' well-being is paramount. Our initiatives, such as #Liberty365, were conceived out of recognizing the non-stop nature of life's uncertainties. We aimed to be there for our customers, not just on weekdays but every day. Every claim processed, every wellness activity organized, was a step towards forging deeper relationships with our customers. As we look ahead, our mission remains unchanged: to be a beacon of trust, support, and innovation in the ever-evolving health claims landscape."

As the company gears up for future endeavors, it reflects on the milestones achieved, such as insuring the lives of over 300 million customers and the launch of the #Liberty365 initiative, which benefitted over 33,000 customers.

Liberty Health 360, with its forward-thinking vision, remains poised to continue its mission of delivering outstanding health claims solutions to families and individuals across the country.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investment Holdings PTE Ltd.— a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S., Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 29 states and UTs. Its partner network consists of about 6000+ hospitals and more than 5000 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, engineering insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and property insurance among other products in India.

