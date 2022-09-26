Ayushmann Khurrana & Rakul Preet Singh Brand Ambassadors Liberty shoes

“Sitaare Aise Hi Nahi Bante Mehnat Karni Padti Hai AM To PM”

New Delhi, September 26: Indian footwear giant Liberty Shoes ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana & Rakul Preet Singh as Brand Ambassadors for its athleisure brand Leap7X. The brand’s new campaign, “Sitaare Aise Hi Nahi Bante Mehnat Karni Padti Hai AM To PM”, talks about the power of perseverance on an everyday basis in order to achieve one’s dreams.

With this association, Liberty Shoes plans to leverage Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh’s connection with young consumers and strengthen the brand’s online & offline presence. Currently, the brand has a presence in over 350+ stores pan India.

“I have grown up wearing Liberty Shoes, and I’m proud to be associated with this legacy brand. I absolutely loved Leap7X’s collection as they are apt for AM To PM style and comfort. I’m sure this campaign will resonate with everyone.” said Ayushumann Khurrana on the association.

Rakul Preet Singh added,” I can totally relate with the message of this campaign. Also, I feel that this campaign is going to be thought-provoking for today’s youth.”

Speaking on the athleisure brand Leap7X, Anupam Bansal, Director of Retail, Liberty Shoes, said, “Liberty Shoes plans to focus intensely on its homegrown brand Leap7X, which is an athleisure-centric line. As statistically proven, athleisure as a category is rapidly growing in the Indian market, and thus, we believe Leap7X is going to fit perfectly in the new lifestyle of Indian consumers. And, with this new association, I’m sure we will be able to take the brand to the next level. In coming years, we are eying to become India’s most trusted sports/athleisure brand.”

Barun Prabhakar, Marketing Head, Liberty Shoes, the mind behind this campaign and also the script of the entire campaign, said, “As far as our marketing communication is concerned, we simply didn’t want to do any other set of advertisement, ‘consumer insight’ is the key. As a brand, we understand our consumers and care for the communication we do for them. We needed to stay relevant to them.” Mr. Prabhakar further added,” India is rich with youth who are full of energy and willingness to do more. Brand Leap7X wants to connect with such youth who keep hustling towards their goal day and night. This is where the idea of our new campaign, ‘Sitaare Aise Hi Nahi Bante Mehnat Karni Padti Hai AM To PM’, was born. With this campaign, we also wish to acknowledge and celebrate the immense strength that a hustler needs in order to work consistently from AM To PM, no matter what! The journey of Ayushmann Khurana, and Rakul Preet Singh, mirrors the campaign’s concept with absolute perfection. And, with this association, we intend to reach young consumers who are fashion conscious as well.”

