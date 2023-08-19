Licious, Now Serving Juicy Delicious Chicken and Seafood, with a Side of Infinite Benefits

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 19: Licious, the one-stop shop for all your meat and seafood requirements, recently completed 8 years of serving meaty delights. Gratifying consumers for their continued love and patronage, the brand today announced the launch of Licious Infiniti - an exclusive rewards-based program for Licious consumers. As the name suggests, the program offers infinite benefits to users, with absolutely no terms & conditions attached! Subscribers to the program can now enjoy an assured 10% cashback on all orders, irrespective of order value. Making the deal ‘meatier’ is free delivery on all orders, along with a money back guarantee. Why wait - join in the Licious 8-year celebration and let the Infiniti benefits roll!

Sharing about the brand’s journey and gratifying consumers with Licious Infiniti, Vivek Gupta, Co-founder, Licious said, ”8 years on, we continue in our endeavour to redefine the category, powered by our strong belief that India deserves better meat. One key learning in our journey has been how distinct this category is from everything else in the consumer’s grocery cart. Meat & seafood witness high engagement with consumers feeling personally involved right from buying to preparation & consumption. Even coming together over a meal of choicest meat & seafood dishes is a celebration in itself. Licious is humbled to be a part of such special occasions & moments with our consumers; with 90% of our business coming from repeat consumers, the brand love & loyalty coming our way is overwhelming. The Infiniti program is specifically designed to add a zing of meaty delights to these special moments, not just for our existing consumers but also for those keen on experiencing Licious."

Vakul Agarwal, Vice President, Growth at Licious, tells us more about the Infiniti program, "The Licious App has always been the exclusive meat store offering an extensive range of meat & seafood products. And now with Licious Infiniti our aim is to offer exclusive benefits every time you order from the App. The program is rewarding in more ways than one, with unlimited benefits & without any hidden terms & conditions. The simple subscription-based model places the power in the hands of our consumers, enabling them to earn rewards with every order; now they can enjoy juicy delicious Licious products with even juicier benefits.”

Licious Infiniti is available exclusively on the Licious App, with options of a 3, 6 or 12 month subscription, enabling consumers to make an informed choice that suits their requirements. Setting the program apart from other membership-based programs, is the aspect of unlimited benefits without any terms and conditions attached. There is no minimum order value required to avail the free delivery or cashback. The assured 10% cashback gets credited to your Licious wallet upon successful order completion. So, the more you order the more benefits you earn. The money back guarantee assures the difference between savings and the fee paid for the program is refundable. What’s more is that the benefits of Licious Infiniti are in addition to other offers, discounts and coupons applicable on the App. Existing Meatopia users needn’t worry as their ongoing Meatopia membership gets auto-upgraded to subscription of the Infiniti Program, at no extra cost. Watch the groovy campaign film on the brand’s YouTube channel and witness the ‘Power of Infiniti’. So here’s another reason to head to the Licious App - simply subscribe to the program, start ordering and enjoy meaty benefits that go on and on and on…!

Founded by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Licious is India’s first D2C Unicorn, focused at delighting the world with an unmatched range of meat & meat products. The company is built with a vision to emerge as India’s most loved meat food brand by offering premium quality products. Licious serves consumers across 20+ Indian cities, receiving 1.2 million orders every-month with over 90% repeat consumption across markets. Licious is currently a 6000+ members strong team with employees, across different disciplines and functions.

