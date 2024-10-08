Lieutenant General N. S. Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Honours Winners of Terrier Cyber Quest 2024 at Awards Ceremony

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 8: The Territorial Army, as part of its Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, in collaboration with CyberPeace, successfully concluded the Terrier Cyber Quest 2024 from 2nd to 5th October 2024. The event, held across three venues in Delhi, featured three distinct tracks: AeroQuest, a thrilling drone race where participants tested their skills in aerial surveillance and tactical maneuvering; Capture the Flag (CTF), where participants raced against the clock in realistically modeled cybersecurity challenges; and DataThon, where participants developed innovative solutions to detect and mitigate deepfakes, addressing significant implications for cybersecurity and public safety. This Event brought together participants from across the country to showcase their cyber expertise in emerging technologies like drones, modeled cybersecurity challenges, and countering deep fakes.

In a record time of just 12 days, the National Cyber Challenge saw thousands of registrations with more than 100 institutions from Academia, Government Bodies, and Industry participating in the competition. Institutions such as Google, KPMG, TCS, BOSCH, ICICI Bank, American Express, GoDaddy, Sony, Wipro, Genpact, IITs (Madras, Bombay, Roorkee, Delhi, Kanpur), NITs, IIITs, Symbiosis, BITS Pilani, and DIAT-DRDO, came together to showcase their technical expertise in tackling these critical challenges. Government bodies such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, State Government agencies, DIAT, DRDO Research Center, Digital India Corporation, Indian Customs, CERT, and NIELIT also participated, underscoring the importance of collaboration between industry, government, startups, academia, and civil society in shaping India's emerging technologies and cybersecurity ecosystem.

The Award Ceremony was organized at the United Service Institution (USI) on 5th October 2024 to honour the winners of each track, with an eminent jury present. Lieutenant General N. S. Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), was as the chief guest. He e-innaugrated the Territorial Army Innovation Cell which has been set up for advancing cybersecurity and fostering innovation in emerging technologies like drone, Quantum, AR/VR and AI & ML. The chief guest appreciated the exceptional innovation, technical expertise, and problem-solving abilities displayed throughout the competition and presented awards and certificates to the winners. During the event, Terrier Cyber Quest compendium was also released.

In his opening address, Lt Gen Raju Baijal, SM, Director General of the Territorial Army (DGTA), welcomed all the participants and dignitaries, emphasizing the important role the Territorial Army plays in India and highlighting some of their key achievements. He added, "We are now focusing on cyber initiatives that are vital to the efficacy of both the Army and the nation. Terrier Cyber Quest 2024 is an effort to recognize talent and is a step toward collaborating with organizations and academia in cyberspace."

In his special address , Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, AVSM, VSM, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (IS & C), appreciated about the conduct of the Terrier Cyber Quest 2024 and the quality of the entries in time span of 12 days. He announced about internships offered for all the participants of the Cyber Quest at the Directorate General Information System (DGIS) or with the TA Innovation cell.

Terrier Cyber Quest 2024 has not only highlighted emerging technologies like AI, Quantum, drone technology and cybersecurity but also strengthened the defense sector's capabilities through collaboration between military and civilian spheres. This groundbreaking event reflects the Territorial Army's role as a bridge between civilian expertise and military precision, reinforcing India's readiness to tackle cybersecurity threats and emerging challenges in national security.

