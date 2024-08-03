Life is incomplete without music-Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 3: "Music can change humanity, because it changes every person. Music is the shorthand of emotion. Music washes away from the soul, the dust of everyday life," said Dr.Er.Rajainderr Jaina, as he inaugurated a musical program organized by the AAFT School of Music. The event commemorated the 45th death anniversary of the legendary Indian singer Mohammed Rafi.

The highlights of the afternoon was the participation of Dr Er. Rajainderr Jaina, a well-known businessman, social worker, writer, and art promoter, as the chief Guest.

Dr. Jaina spoke eloquently about Mohammed Rafi's monumental contributions to the music industry, highlighting his creation of over 7000 songs in almost all Indian languages, Including in English language, though he had no knowledge of English language. In a heartfelt tribute, Dr. Jaina also sang of mine with his acting performance, several of Rafi's songs, much to the delight of the audience. His surprise performance was met with standing Ovation , and resounding applause in the packed auditorium of Marwah Studios.

The event was not only a celebration of Mohammed Rafi's musical genius but also an opportunity to honor the artists who continue to keep his legacy alive. Later, all the participants were honored with awards by the chief guest Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina, These awards recognized their dedication to the craft of music and their efforts in perpetuating the rich musical heritage left behind by Mohammed Rafi.

Sandeep Marwah honoured Dr Er. Rajainderr Jaina with Life Membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT

