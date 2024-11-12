Light + LED Expo India 2024 to present smart, energy-efficient and advanced lighting solutions for diverse architectural and infrastructure needs

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 12: India's premier expo, Light + LED Expo India 2024, is set to showcase advanced products in LED and intelligent lighting solutions from 21st to 23rd November 2024 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, Delhi. With 240+ exhibitors from nine countries, the B2B event will present innovative solutions for homes, high rises, architecture, infrastructure, and everything in between.

With LED light emerging as a powerful catalyst in India's energy efficiency journey, its applications have spread from households and industrial spaces to more complex and customised needs for architecture and interior design, urban infrastructure and smart city projects. Government-backed initiatives like Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All and LED Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), gave a substantial boost to LED adoption in India while saving costs and energy with environmental benefits. Besides this, the growth of the semiconductor ecosystem in India will revolutionise LED manufacturing, boost domestic production, achieve energy efficiency and contribute to positioning India as a global manufacturing hub for semiconductors and diverse lighting products.

Bringing together India's lighting and LED ecosystem, the 29th edition of Light + LED Expo India will feature 240+ exhibitors and about 1,000+ brands showcasing their products, across a gross area of 14,000 sqm at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, Dwarka. Taking the expo to a whole new level, this year the show will feature 126 new exhibitors and has more participation from lighting automation companies than the previous editions, enhancing the solutions portfolio. Besides India, the expo will present participation from six countries including China, Finland, Germany, Italy, Taiwan and the UAE. Participants include brands like BAG, Calcom, Caterlux, JN Lighting, Kevin Electrochem, Lumens Technologies, Optiks Mechatronics, Power Pallazo, Talenteq, Tinge, Uniglobus, Zylos and many other prestigious names.

Ahead of the show, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, expressed his thoughts: "The Government of India has undertaken collaborative initiatives to establish a strong LED ecosystem in India. Initiatives like the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) and LED Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) have significantly bolstered the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions across the nation, leading to widespread cost savings, reduced energy consumption and environmental benefits. I am hopeful that this expo and summit will serve as an ideal platform for stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, showcase advancements and further contribute to the growth and sustainability of the LED industry in India."

The upcoming event will present dynamic workshops and expert-led sessions, a certification workshop and a conference. The knowledge sessions have been planned in association with the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), Women in Lighting (WIL), Lighting Designers Association of India (LiDAI) and Electric Component Manufacturers' Association (ELCOMA). Attendees will explore the innovative applications of lighting technology within India's cultural landscape, covering topics such as the role of lighting in architecture, the future of entertainment lighting, and advancements in connected lighting systems. The sessions will also address the creative potential of drone light shows, smart lighting solutions, human-centric designs, and India's emergence as a global lighting hub. Key discussions on 'circadian lighting' and the evolving language of lighting design promise attendees' valuable insights into the industry's latest trends and technologies.

Parag Bhatnagar, President, of the Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers Association of India (ELCOMA) commented: "In the last few years there were some disruptions because of the technology changes, however, there are many opportunities as India is growing. You look at any segment whether it is infrastructure or modern office space which is growing by 30% or even the recent PLI scheme of the government - the CAPEX cycle is triggered and there is growth in the industry. There is an opportunity to upgrade the industry. I think Light + LED Expo India is a very prominent platform where the entire lighting fraternity will come together and there will be knowledge sharing around government policies, standards and innovation and especially, the new initiatives around lighting design. I invite the entire lighting fraternity and all ELCOMA members to Light + LED Expo India taking place from 21 - 23 November 2024 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, Delhi."

What makes the expo more relevant is the fact that the Indian LED lighting industry in 2023 stood at USD 4.2 billion which is expected to reach USD 23.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a rate of 20.91% during 2023-2032, according to a report from Research and Markets. Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, shared: "According to leading industry research companies, the LED lighting industry is expected to grow about five-fold by 2032. At this juncture, the Light + LED Expo India will exhibit an array of products and solutions before the industry, with new launches that will take place at the show. Entering the 29th edition, the expo has received a great response from the participating companies ready to display an advanced showcase that will aid in addressing the evolving needs of the Indian landscape. I feel proud that the show highlights the growth of India's lighting and LED industry with an emphasis on sustainability in the segment."

The exhibition has garnered strong support from India's leading industry associations and government bodies such as Ministry of Electronic & Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Ministry of Power, LiDAI (Lighting Designers Association of India), CREDAI-MCHI, Council of Architecture (CoA), Luminaire Accessories Components Manufacturers Association (LACMA), Indian Building Congress (IBC), Solar Energy Society of India (SESI), Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES), The Calcutta Electric Traders Association and the Secunderabad Electric Traders Association.

The show is organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd in association with ELCOMA. Light + LED Expo India is part of Messe Frankfurt's Light + Building Technology fair portfolio, which is headlined by the biennial Light + Building event in Frankfurt, Germany.

