Lightstorm announces Access to Oracle Cloud via FastConnect in Hyderabad and Across two Locations in Mumbai, India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 12: Lightstorm, a leading provider of a unique Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform - Polarin by Lightstorm and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect within Oracle's GPX & Sify data centers, in the Mumbai region and Oracle's Sify data center in Hyderabad. Oracle Customers can harness the power of Oracle Cloud locally, including Oracle Autonomous Database, to unlock innovation and drive business growth.

Polarin helps enterprises to consume instantaneous network services with complete transparency, enabling them to access and utilize them on-demand as they would consume any other Cloud service. This is done by eliminating the cumbersome process of months of network setup and multiple partner onboardings, thereby allowing faster GTM execution.

With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

"Customers require seamless connectivity from their data centers and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications," said Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD, Lightstorm. "With the FastConnect service powered by Polarin, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and easily scale with their growing business demands."

OCI's extensive network of more than 70 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services - providing customers with the best options anywhere in the world.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

Polarin™ is an interconnection network platform offering from Lightstorm that enables seamless connectivity between data centers, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, internet exchanges, and SaaS applications like Microsoft Office 365. With Polarin™, organizations can effortlessly scale their networks while ensuring high availability, low latency and 100% uptime, delivering a transformative customer experience. Experience unparalleled performance and agility with Polarin™ and empower your digital infrastructure for the future. Visit www.polarin.lightstorm.net for more information.

Lightstorm is building infrastructure for hyperscale networking across Asia Pacific and the Middle East to accelerate the region's growth and spur innovation in the digital economy. It is building a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fiber network, SmartNet, in several countries in the region. A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is creating a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation for businesses. For more information, visit www.lightstorm.net.You can also connect with Lightstorm's experts on LinkedIn.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

To learn more visit: www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

