Linklogis International Rebrands to Unloq, Reinforcing Commitment to Global Trade Finance Innovation

New Delhi [India], October 13: Singapore-based technology company Linklogis International, the global arm of Linklogis Group and a leading provider of cross-border supply chain and trade finance solutions, has officially rebranded to Unloq. The new identity reflects its vision to 'unlock' greater opportunities for exporters, global suppliers of Indian buyers, and financial institutions worldwide.

"In India, our vision is to achieve $1 Billion in trade finance by 2028*, helping exporters compete globally and accelerate their growth," said Charles Song, Chairman and CEO of Linklogis Group. "As more companies look to expand globally, Unloq is here to unlock the financing solutions that will enable them to compete, grow, and thrive on the world stage," he added.

"The new brand identity is at the core of our business philosophy to use a tech-led approach to help businesses, especially SMEs in India, to unlock working capital & opportunities in global trade and help them grow exponentially," said Priyesh Ranjan, Senior Director, India.

"As part of this vision, we are also planning collaborations with leading export associations to empower SME exporters, extend Unloq's reach, and unlock new opportunities for businesses striving to expand globally," added Sumit Bhateja, Head of Marketing & Partnerships, India.

With a strong presence in Southeast Asia, India, and other global trade corridors, Unloq will continue delivering innovative financing solutions such as:

* Post-shipment finance - Flexible PO and receivables-backed funding for key industries.

* Cross-border Cloud - Seamless SME financing with global platform integrations.

* Digital Asset & Blockchain Solutions - Real-time, low-cost cross-border trade payments

The refreshed identity preserves the reliability and expertise built under Linklogis International while positioning Unloq as a catalyst for trade finance innovation in high-growth markets

About Linklogis Group

Linklogis group is a global leader in supply chain finance technology, redefining the ecosystem through innovation and digital transformation. Its cloud-native solutions streamline payment cycles, digitalize workflows, and enhance transparency and connectivity across global supply chainsempowering the real economy.

