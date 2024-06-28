LISA "Rockstar" new single & video out now listen here & watch here

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: Today world renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, LISA (Lalisa Manobal) releases her new single, "Rockstar," via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Listen to "Rockstar'' HERE. "Rockstar" showcases LISA's ability to effortlessly flow between dexterous raps and high-energy pop vocals as she sings, " Gold teeth sitting on the dash she a rockstar. Make your favorite singer wanna rap baby lala." The new single was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee.

In tandem with the song, LISA has also shared the official video for "Rockstar" directed by Henry Schofield and choreographed by Sean Bankhead. Shot on location in Bangkok, the video finds Lisa taking over the city with an ode to her Thai culture and authentic Thai street life as she embodies her true rockstar with showstopping choreography. Watch the video HERE.

LISA first teased the new single earlier this month on social media through the launch of her TikTok account which set a Guinness World Record by gaining 1M followers in 2 hours and 18 minutes. She announced the single last week to much fanfare and excitement from fans as well as the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more.

"Rockstar'' is LISA's first solo single released under the new partnership with her management company LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Launched earlier this year, LLOUD CO. was founded by LISA in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries.

LISA is best known as a member of one of the most popular K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, LISA has broken several records globally as a solo artist with singles "Lalisa" and "Money" charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 and "Money" holding the record as the longest-charting song by a solo female K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and on the U.K. Singles Chart

LISA broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 102 Million followers on the platform), she is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

Outside of music, LISA is set to star in the upcoming season of the hit HBO Original series, The White Lotus, season 3. This role will mark her major on screen debut and is filming in her native Thailand.

Along with her global dominance in music and unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent force in the global fashion industry. She has had several major partnerships and is currently the face of Bulgari.

