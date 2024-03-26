Little Chanakya Explores the Legacy of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar!

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 26: Diamond Toons in collaboration with the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' brings the extraordinary life of the true hero of India's Freedom struggle Veer Savarkar in a vibrant comic style. This one-of-a-kind talking comic featuring kid's favorite character - Little Chanakya aims to spread the incredible story of Veer Savarkar to kids! Little Chanakya is a sharp, super smart, and fearless nine-year-old boy who is a great strategist and a quick decision-maker. This talking comic -Little Chanakya and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is full of facts about Savarkar and uses cool visuals to bring history to life and make learning simple and fun for kids. The comic will be a perfect history lesson for kids, available in Hindi, English, and multiple Indian languages.

Talking Comics is an innovative storytelling experience using words and illustrations that are super easy to learn and follow.

In today's world of multimedia, such short content helps to vary and enhance the learning process and leads to better knowledge retention.

In this comic, Little Chanakya and his friends are gearing up for a debate on "Great Hero of the Freedom Struggle." While Ronnie champions Mahatma Gandhi, Little Chanakya, and his friends fearlessly choose Veer Savarkar. The comic brings Savarkar's remarkable contributions and beliefs to life, painting a clear picture of why he deserves to be celebrated as a true hero.

The comic showcases Veer Savarkar's early revolutionary acts, the harsh imprisonment in the Cellular Jail, and his unwavering fight against social evils like untouchability. The comic also explores his opposition to partition and his role in Goa's liberation.

On the launch of the comic book, Mr. Manish Verma, Director of Diamond Toons, said, "We are happy to get a chance to create this talking comic. We think every young Indian should know Savarkar's story and his contributions to the freedom struggle. This talking comic will be like having your personal history teacher, but way more exciting. It makes learning about Savarkar feel like an adventure. In support of the New Education Policy by the Government of India, we are making learning easy and impactful with these comics.

The NEP aims to help students define and recharge their creative, analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities. Every kid can be a history whiz by reading this comic online, on your phone, or even in a cool app! It will be available on all media platforms - Print, Social, Mobile, Google Play store, Amazon Kindle, Apple store."

Randeep Hooda, the lead actor in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' said, "Thrilled to be part of the incredible collaboration between Diamond Toons and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, bringing the inspiring story of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to a whole new audience especially our younger generation and comic book enthusiasts. Excited to witness this innovative approach in sharing the essence of India's Freedom struggle!"

Diamond Toons is the most creative division of Diamond Group of publications. The vision and dream is to involve the children, who have unlimited options of entertainment, by providing them not just entertainment but also education on a unique platform. Diamond Toons has a history of having worked closely with other leading children's brands. Part of Diamond Toons: Chacha Chaudhary, Billu, and Pinki are the most loved and read comic characters in India. The Chacha Chaudhary comic series has captured the imagination of Indian children for over 40 years and continues to reach the maximum number of people today.

