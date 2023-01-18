LKP Securities sees 20 pc return potential for these stocks; Details here

Brokerage and financial advisory firm LKP Securities has given "buy" ratings to potential investors for stocks such as Power Finance Corporation, ITC, Tata Power, NTPC, Siemens, and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.

The brokerage firm, in a report named 'Pre Budget Picks', said it sees a potential return on investments in a range 20-23 per cent over the next 3-4 months.

"The power sector is likely to be in strong focus ahead of the Budget and could be one of the highlights of the session," the brokerage firm said about Power Finance Corporation.

The Power Finance Corporation shares accumulated about 22 per cent returns over the past year, data showed.

Further, for diversified conglomerate ITC, the LKP Securities said it is in a "sweet spot" led by new product launches coupled with tailwinds across its business verticals.

In the last year, the shares of ITC rose over 50 per cent on a cumulative basis.

For Tata group's Tata Power, the brokerage firm believes its roadmap on the renewable business would bolster the business prospects.

Tata Power is among India's largest power distribution companies in the private space. The company's shares over the past year, however, declined 13 per cent.

Over the past five-year period, it rose 125 per cent, data showed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor