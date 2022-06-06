Lloyd sponsors 34th Junior Training Programme of Delhi Golf Club

Lloyd, a consumer durable brand owned by Havells India Ltd today announced the 5 years association with the Junior training programme (JTP) organised by the Delhi Golf Club.

The programme is targeting children from the age groups of 8 and 17 years, is aimed at nurturing talented juniors.

The programme was divided into four 10-day camps. Three camps started on May 16th, May 26th and June 05th, respectively. The fourth camp will begin on June 15th. Around 150 children will be trained under the guidance of well-known A & B Category coaches, Jasjit Singh, Vikram Sethi, Gaurav Ghei, Ali Sher, every participating kid will be trained on the basics of the sport. Entry forms are available at the Delhi Golf Club office during office hours and is open to both members' as well as non-members' children.

Speaking about the association, Alok Tickoo, Executive Vice President, Lloyd said, "Havells has always been supportive of sports and promoting the young talent for future. We are delighted to associate with DGC for 5 years of sponsorship helping with the development of golf in the country. The platform recognises an opportunity for the underprivileged children to enhance their skills, and talent for their bright future."

Commenting on the association, Lt Gen. Balbir Singh Sandhu (Retd) Chairman Golf Operations, DGC said, "We are committed to developing the sport of golf and providing all opportunities for talent development. We believe the association with Lloyd will help our initiative designed to introduce young girls and boys to playing golf which will help them evolve as leaders through sports."

Havells believes in touching many aspects of human life. And over the years we have embarked on the journey of social change through inclusive growth dedicated to the cause of the future generations. Owing to this vision, the sponsorship with DGC will provide a platform to around 25 children from an underprivileged backgrounds.

Over the years, JTP has produced players of the calibre of Shiv Kapoor and several others who have gone ahead and made India proud.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor