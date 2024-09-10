Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems tie up to expand C-130J Super Hercules aircraft opportunity

New Delhi [India], September 10 : U.S. aviation giant Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have partnered to expand upon the companies' business relationship through the C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter, according to a statement issued by the company on Tuesday.

This agreement provides a framework for collaboration on future potential business opportunities to include: Establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support the Indian Air Force's (IAF) existing fleet of 12 C-130Js as well as other global Super Hercules fleets; expanding C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India to produce aircraft for the IAF's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, subject to U.S. and Indian government approvals.

The statement added that Lockheed Martin will continue to build C-130Js for the U.S. government and other global operators at the existing Super Hercules production facility in Marietta, Georgia, USA.

Lockheed Martin will establish additional production and assembly capacity in India if awarded the MTA contract, as per the statement.

"Collaborating with Lockheed Martin on the C-130J platform proposition for IAF's MTA project is a milestone for Tata Advanced Systems," said Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Advanced Systems. "The current announcement is also significant as it marks the entry of Tata Advanced Systems into the defence MRO space in India for large aircraft platforms. This also helps towards a deeper relationship between the two companies, adding to the aerostructure work by Tata Advanced Systems for Lockheed Martin platforms."

"The C-130J is known as the world's workhorse, not just for its large global presence, but also for its international supply chain partners including the single source provider of empennages Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited in Hyderabad," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility and Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin. "This teaming agreement between Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems further demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to a self-reliant India and the degree of confidence that exists in our relationships with our partners in India and the Indian industry at large."

The IAF is actively seeking to acquire up to 80 medium transport aircraft and issued a request for information (RFI) last year. Lockheed Martin responded to the RFI as the C-130J-30 Super Hercules is ideally suited to meet the requirements, the statement added.

This announcement marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence and aerospace capabilities while also deepening India-U.S. strategic ties, the statement added.

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have a long-standing partnership through the Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd., (TLMAL) joint venture.

Established in 2010, TLMAL exemplifies the government of India's "Make in India" objectives and has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies included on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in the United States. To date, TLMAL has manufactured more than 220 C-130J empennages.

