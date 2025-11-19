Looking for Your Next Great Read? Meet the Writers Who Deserve Your Attention

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: If you are searching for your next read, this short guide can help you move in a good direction. The writers here share clear thought, simple feeling, and real life in their work. Some write about love and hurt, while others talk about calm living, sharp ideas, or the mix of tech and human emotion. Their books use plain words that feel easy to settle into. Take a slow look at this set of writers, and you may find one whose voice feels close to your taste.

1. Anoop Babu

Anoop Babu from Ernakulam, Kerala, is redefining what it means to be a modern storyteller. A senior auditor by profession and poet by passion, he first won hearts with his Malayalam poetry collection Ninnilekk Nadannethumpol. Later, he made waves across India as the first author to release an AI-assisted English fiction novel, The Doctor's Dilemma: AI Meets Human. Mixing emotion with innovation, Anoop brings poetry and technology together in a way few writers dare to. His stories remind us that the heart still beats behind every machine.

2. Gnanambhikaiy Ganapathi

Gnanambhikaiy Ganapathi steps into the writing world with a voice shaped by real feelings and quiet battles of the heart. Her debut book, D'Declarations: Untangled Soul Of A Shattered Romantic, pulls from her own life and the emotions she never said out loud. Through short poems and sharp lines, she shares the weight of love, hurt, and the aftershocks that stay long after a breakup. Her work speaks to anyone who has felt torn, hopeful, bruised, or lost in matters of the heartand is looking for words that truly match those feelings.

3. Nishindra Kinjalk

Nishindra Kinjalk is an Indian poet whose work is marked by quiet lyricism, philosophical depth, and an intimate engagement with silence. He is the author of Symphony, a 60-poem collection that weaves musical cadence with emotional nuance, offering a finely tuned exploration of the human interior. His debut volume, Off the Soul, introduced a contemplative voice attentive to memory, solitude, and the subtleties of experience. His forthcoming book, Lanterns of Silence, now in press, extends this aesthetic through poetic prose shaped by stillness and reflection. Kinjalk's writing places him among contemporary voices exploring the intersections of language, inner life, and quiet illumination.

4. Dr Anuradha Iyer

Dr Anuradha Iyer and Dr Ashima Das have amalgamated the principles of Anatomy, Physiology, Psychology and Spirituality to publish a great book on Meditation. Radiant Within, is Dr Anuradha's fifth book, and she shares methods to relax the body and steady the mind. With easy body-based practices, gentle visual steps, and grateful reflection for each part of our being, she helps readers slow down and feel at ease. Her words come from a steady wish to uplift others. Rohan Yadav makes body visualisation easy with his creative and beautiful illustrations.

5. Jamir Ahmed Choudhury

Jamir Ahmed Choudhury, an author, teacher, and thinker who never hesitates to ask tough questions. An associate professor from Assam with 24 books and many research papers, he writes across science, law, human rights, and philosophy. His work often looks at how large "mind-set and paradigm-shift" shape our lives and how people can claim their right to truth. In his latest book, Creation in Pairs: Global Governance vs. Freedom of Religion, he breaks down complex global ideologies and systems into clear, practical thoughts that push readers to think about the equal & opposite paradigm of the pre-existing universe, natural signs, and empirically verifiable proofs around them.

6. Greeshma Nataraj

Greeshma Nataraj is a psychotherapist with over twenty years in the field, known for helping people heal with calm, steady care. She blends her skills in therapy with simple tools from spiritual practice to support those who feel lost or hurt. Her book, Is There Any Possibility, follows Arjun, a man who finds his strength again through her FACTS method. Greeshma writes in a warm and easy style, making tough emotions feel less heavy and giving readers a sense of hope they can hold on to.

7. Shamit Bagchi

Shamit Bagchi is a writer with a rare mix of tech insight and strong storytelling. With years spent working across AI and global strategy in Europe, he brings real-world depth to the themes he writes about. His new book, Dreamland, brings together stories shaped by memory, myth, and the pull of human desire. Shamit writes with calm honesty and clear thought, blending past and future in a way that feels fresh and close to life. He now lives in Europe and keeps building his work in tech and fiction.

8. Dr. J. P. Dash

Dr. J. P. Dash is a senior technocrat and thought leader with over three decades of service in government, defence, and academia. Known for his work in leadership, innovation, and policy, he has inspired many to think beyond limits. His book Finding Your Ikigai: A Journey through the Lives of Leaders (Vol. 1) looks at what gives life true purpose through real stories of remarkable leaders. Drawing from years of experience and reflection, Dr. Dash writes to help readers find meaning, direction, and self-belief.

9. Talha Sareshwala

Talha Sareshwala is a seasoned entrepreneur and author who began his professional journey back in 1991 with grit, ethics, and a never-give-up attitude. Over the years, he has mentored start-ups in IT, automobile, and luxury retail, helping them grow with strategy and integrity. His book Breakeven Point shares lessons from his 30+ Years of business journey, proving that success built on ethics lasts longer. With simple wisdom and real experiences, Talha inspires young entrepreneurs to build businesses that make a differenceand make the country proud.

10. Dinesh Narain Verma

Dinesh Narain Verma, a former Indian Information Service officer, has spent a lifetime exploring ideas, people, and stories that shape our world. With a background in English and Law, he served in senior roles at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and later taught at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Now an acclaimed author, his works blend experience with reflection. In his latest book, Understanding Bhagavad Gita: The Recipe for a Better Life, Verma shares timeless lessons on living with purpose, balance, and inner peace. To provide a version easy to understand and practise by a common reader, the author has employed a thoughtful technique of picking up gems of wisdom from the ocean of Bhagavad Gita without getting caught in the intricate web of philosophy and mysticism.

Buy Their Books

Thank you for reading through this set of writers. Each one shares work shaped by calm thought, open feeling, and real care for the reader. Their books can steady the mind, ease worry, or give quiet rest in a busy day. Keep this list near you, and turn to it when you need a bit of help choosing what to read next. The right book can reach you at the right time, and this group may lead you toward a read that feels just right for you.

