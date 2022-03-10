Loop and HROne join hands to revolutionize HR Solutions

In a one-of-its-kind HR collaboration, , a healthcare startup that provides affordable employee health benefits, health insurance, and primary care to organizations, has entered into a partnership with HROne, an HRMS company with an intelligent enterprise-ready solution that automates HR processes.

Built on the foundation of a shared vision, this collaboration will offer HR teams and employees a number of benefits that help simplify and streamline their HR functions and processes.

Loop offers health benefits and a virtual primary care experience provided by an in-house medical team, powered by technology. HROne's end-to-end solutions help simplify and automate the HR function.

Both Loop and HROne use technology to refine and optimize HR activities that are plagued by inefficient and time-consuming manual procedures. Now, they've teamed together to establish a synergy of efforts and will work together to empower HR teams to streamline their operations and generate the best HR reports, surveys, and guides. In addition to the outstanding resources they currently provide, through this partnership, they will also offer free health checkups to the senior management of all HROne clients, as well as unique HROne discounts to Loop clients.

In the long run, Loop and HROne will continue to offer the best of both worlds to their clients with tighter product integrations and a co-brand presence that provides real value to their shared ecosystem of HR teams.

Commenting on the partnership, Mayank Kale, CEO and Co-founder of Loop said, "We are in the business of providing top-notch healthcare and benefits, but we spend a lot of time researching and implementing tools, content, and solutions to make HR's lives easier. This is because an empowered and upskilled HR is key to our success. So, partnering with the country's no.1 HRMS is a great next step in our journey. We both have invaluable insights from different aspects of the HR function. Together, we'll be able to build, design, and market in a way that is hugely beneficial to HR folks across the country."

Karan Jain, Co-founder, HROne, said, "When it comes to being consumer-centric, everyone talks a big game, but only a few develop and market their product that way. At HROne, our ultimate goal is to give HR teams the freedom to do what they are passionate about - building and nurturing an engaged workforce. All our solutions and content marketing efforts are hyper-focused to help them do just that. In Loop, we found a partner who shares our vision and has the same hyper-focus on helping HR teams keep their workforce healthy and automate employee health benefits. We felt that both Loop and HROne are two big pieces of the same puzzle. So a partnership with loop was a no-brainer and we're excited to revolutionize HR solutions together."

Loop was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the way health insurance coverage works. Currently, the company offers group health insurance plans from well-known insurers to businesses ranging from startups to large enterprises, together with a virtual primary care experience provided by an in-house medical team and a network of other service providers.

Unlike other insurance brokers, Loop ensures that members have access to high-quality preventive health care as an add-on benefit, rather than using the policy/product just when they need it, such as during a hospitalization, medical procedure, or a claim. Organizations that have subscribed to Loop's solutions include GE, Helpshift, Shoptimise, Weikfield, and MSwipe.

Loop is backed by investors such as General Catalyst and Elevation Capital, Khosla Ventures, YC Continuity Fund, Tribe Capital, and Sierra Ventures.

