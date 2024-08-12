Lord Shri Ram was an ideal son, ideal brother, ideal husband, ideal leader and ideal king: Prem Bhushan Ji Maharaj

VISION COMMUNICATION

New Delhi [India], August 12: Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation organised the Lord Shri Ram Katha where the good deeds of Lord Ram were portrayed.

On the second day of Lord Shri Ram Katha organized by Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation in Dayal Bagh. Talking to the media, the organizer of the Katha, Rajesh Singh Dayal, said that a character like Lord Ram was not born in this world. He is extremely generous, kind and a guide. The name of Lord Ram is bigger than him. There is so much power in his name that if written on stone with true devotion, water starts floating. Lord Ram is called Maryada Purushottam Ram.

Kathavyas Pujya Prem Bhushan Ji Maharaj threw light on the birthday of Lord Shri Ram on the second day. He told that Shri Ram Katha is a valuable life lesson which is relevant even today. Importance of following Dharma, Power of Bhakti, Consequences of Ego, Importance of Loyalty, Power of Forgiveness and Importance of Self-control Lord Shri Ram is also revered as Maryada Purushottam, which can be translated as "To follow the rules of virtue "The best among men."

"This title is given to Lord Rama because he is considered the epitome of righteousness, and he always followed the principles of religion. Throughout the narrative, Lord Rama is portrayed as a paragon of moral conduct and ethical virtue, he added

He embodies all the qualities of a righteous leader including compassion, honesty, integrity and selflessness. His actions are always guided by a sense of duty and responsibility towards his people and his family. Apart from his moral excellence, Lord Rama is also known for his unwavering commitment to upholding social norms and moral codes. He strongly believes in the importance of following rules of conduct and maintaining discipline in one's personal and public life.

The term "Maryada Purushottam" emphasises Lord Rama's adherence to these principles, even in the face of great adversity. His commitment to religion and his willingness to sacrifice his own personal desires and needs for the greater good make him the epitome of moral leadership and moral integrity, added Kathavyas Pujya Prem Bhushan Ji Maharaj.

Lord Rama's exemplary character and his unwavering dedication to righteousness and moral conduct serve as an inspiration to all who strive to live a life guided by moral principles and moral values.

On the second day of the story, Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh Government Swatantra Dev Singh, former Minister Dr. Mahendra Singh and other prominent dignitaries were present.

