Lords Mark Industries Ltd honoured at 7th BW Healthcare Excellence Summit and Awards

Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited being honoured at 7th BW Healthcare Excellence Summit and Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Lords Mark Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of IVD products was honoured with the 7th BW Healthcare Excellence Summit and Awards organized by Business World, in the category of Institutional Excellence in Screening Technologies – In-Vitro Diagnostics.

Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited, was presented with the esteemed award, graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited stated, “This prestigious award underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure across the country. At Lords Mark Industries, our commitment lies in pioneering innovation and providing transformative healthcare solutions that positively impact society’s well-being. This recognition further fuels our passion to drive progress and make a lasting difference in the healthcare landscape.”

Lords Mark Industries Ltd currently has five companies: LordsMed, Lord's Mark Insurance Broking Limited, Lord's Mark Biotech, Lords Mark Microbiotech and Lords Automative Private Limited, with verticals in renewable energy products and paper. Lord's Mark Industries will continue to innovate and grow while maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence. Growth through diversification has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

About Lord's Mark Industries Ltd:

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

Website – https://lordsmark.com/

