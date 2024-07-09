Lovebird Lingerie Revolutionizes The Lingerie Market By Bringing Variety and Inclusivity In Plus-Size Bras

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 9: In the last few years, India has seen the emergence of several brands creating outfits or clothing pieces designed for plus-size bodies. While many clothing brands have catered to this customer base, very few have worked towards providing adequate options to plus-sized women in the intimate wear space. This is one category which Lovebird Lingerie has not just tapped into but also revolutionized with innovative designs and powerful ideas.

Lovebird Lingerie is setting new standards in the Indian lingerie market by offering premium plus-size bras, catering to women with band sizes up to 54 and cup sizes up to J. As the only brand in India providing such extensive sizing, especially in their bridal collection, Lovebird Lingerie is making waves with its commitment to inclusivity and quality.

Elaborating on the brand's achievements, founder Sandeep Gupta says, "Lovebird Lingerie has achieved a significant milestone by offering bras with a band size that extends beyond five feet. This is a breakthrough in the Indian market, where traditionally, stores only stock up to D cup sizes. The brand's padded and underwired bras in these larger sizes ensure comfort and support for plus-size women, addressing a significant gap in the market."

Understanding that every woman's needs are unique, Lovebird Lingerie provides backless and strapless options even in plus sizes. The brand's direct-to-consumer (D2C) factory model makes it possible for customers to request customizations for any design. This level of customization is rare, especially for plus-size lingerie, and showcases the brand's dedication to meeting customer demands.

"We have always prioritized the needs and preferences of our customers above everything else. In addition to offering an extensive range of sizes, Lovebird Lingerie stands out for its on-demand customization of backless and strapless bras. Plus-size women often struggle to find stylish and functional backless and strapless options, but Lovebird's ability to create these designs upon request sets a new benchmark in the industry. This service ensures that every woman can find a bra that meets her specific needs and preferences, enhancing her confidence and comfort", says Sandeep Gupta.

Managing inventory for such a wide range of sizes and colors is a challenging task, but Lovebird Lingerie excels in this area. The brand's ability to keep an extensive inventory ready for sale ensures that customers have access to the right size and style without long waiting periods.

There has always been a lot of misconception around plus-size bras in India. While most brands have not addressed these concerns, Lovebird Lingerie has not only taken note of them but also made it a point to clear all the doubts and confusion floating around in the consumer's head. As the founder of the company, Sandeep Gupta has himself stepped forward to speak to the customers and address their concerns from time to time.

Talking about the same, Sandeep Gupta says, "A lot of misconceptions and misinformation surrounding push-up bras stems from lack of awareness and companies operating in this category not making an effort to address these concerns. Minimizer and underwired bras have been recommended by medical experts for plus-size figures. Sometimes, women feel a sense of discomfort while wearing some of these bras because of improper sizing. General stores only offer up to D cup sizes, leading to an ill fit that pokes and causes irritation. Since we offer high-quality products in a variety of sizes, women can be sure about not facing such issues while wearing our plus-size bras."

In India, a lot of women do not buy plus-size bras even when they feel the need to owing to the fact that a lot of them are quite expensive. Lovebird Lingerie, however, has consistently worked towards bringing a shift in this perception by offering high-quality and well-fitting bras that prove to be worth one's money.

"By providing the right size and style of bras, Lovebird Lingerie has helped many plus-size women improve their figure and dressing sense. The brand's inclusive approach ensures that every woman, regardless of her size, can find a bra that fits perfectly and feels comfortable. From comfort-based issues to pricing concerns, we have taken into account every problem that the consumer was dealing with and have come up with solutions for the same. Our team has worked very hard and played an important role in the growth of this segment", says Sandeep Gupta on a concluding note.

Lovebird Lingerie is more than just a lingerie brand; it is a movement towards inclusivity and comfort for plus-size women in India. With its wide range of sizes, customization options, and commitment to quality, Lovebird Lingerie is truly revolutionizing the lingerie market and setting a new standard for what plus-size women can expect from their bras. In the future, the brand will continue to experiment with designs and techniques and continue to offer plus-size bras that offer a blend of comfort, style and affordability.

