LPU ranked amongst the top 100 universities in the world as per Times Higher Education Impact Rankings-2022

(LPU) is ranked among top 100 universities of the world by the internationally acclaimed, Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings-2022.

LPU is ranked 74th among thousand plus universities in 106 countries.

LPU is even ahead of the top Canadian university, the University of Toronto, and all the participating IITs, IIMs, and central universities of India. In India, LPU stands 2nd with overall ranking scores of 90.2. LPU is also ranked 6th globe over for SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

In fact, THE Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It uses carefully calibrated indicators to provide a comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: Research, Stewardship, Outreach, and Teaching. The 2022 Impact Rankings is the fourth edition, where the overall ranking is announced along with 17 tables showing universities' progress towards delivering each of the SDGs.

Within participating universities, India is the 4th most well-represented country in the Impact Rankings-2022, where only two universities, including LPU, are in the top 100 global list.

Worth mentioning, that universities in fast-developing areas, such as LPU in India's Punjab state, were formed in response to a growing demand for higher education.

Congratulating all the LPU team members, Chancellor Ashok Mittal has invoked them to continue working hard to lead LPU to be at the top position in the world. Mittal shared, "This recognition reaffirms LPU's commitment to continue to be an exemplary institution that has a dynamic impact on society via compassion-driven research and lifelong education. Setting an amplified standard, we have now set a new trajectory for carving a worth-noticing global space for Indian education."

Mittal added, "Ours is a 'Proudly Indian, Truly global' University. As we plan for the future, we would like to applaud our students, teachers, staff, and alumni who are key contributors to our progress."

In the year 2021, LPU was included in 101-200 band of the ranking; however, with its strenuous endeavours, LPU has demonstrated a commitment for rapid improvement year-on-year.

