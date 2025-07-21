L&T arm to establish large green hydrogen plant at IOCL Panipat Refinery

New Delhi [India], July 21 : L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), will set up what it claims to be India's first largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's (IOCL) Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

The plant, to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis, will supply 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually to IOCL for 25 years, supporting government of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, the company said in a stock exchange filing Monday.

The plant, once commissioned, will operate round the clock using renewable energy, aligning with IOCL's broader strategy to decarbonise its refining operations and contribute to India's net-zero ambitions.

It will produce the green hydrogen using high-pressure alkaline electrolysers manufactured at L&T Electrolysers Ltd's facility in Hazira, Gujarat, the stock exchange filing noted.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in India's energy transition and reinforces L&T's leadership in delivering sustainable, scalable clean energy infrastructure. With this development, LTEG becomes a pioneer in India's green hydrogen ecosystem, setting a precedent for industrial scale adoption across refineries, fertiliser plants, and other hard-to-abate sectors.

Subramaniam Sarma, Deputy Managing Director and President, L&T, said: "The decision to set up India's maiden green hydrogen plant validates our strategy to lead the nation's energy transition. This long-term project not only deepens our partnership with IOCL but also reinforces our capability to deliver large-scale clean energy solutions. As a first mover in India's green hydrogen space, we are proud to lay the foundation for cleaner industrial processes at scale."

Derek Shah, Head - Green Manufacturing and Development, L&T, added: "This project reflects our end-to-end green energy capabilities from electrolyser manufacturing to execution and operation. With cutting-edge technology and a skilled team, we are confident of delivering a high-performance, zero-emission plant that sets new industry benchmarks. The initiative also supports India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission by deploying indigenously manufactured electrolysers central to self-reliant clean-tech solutions and long-term decarbonisation goals."

L&T Energy GreenTech (LTEG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the USD 30 billion Indian business conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, is dedicated to sustainable energy solutions, including green hydrogen, its derivatives, and electrolyser manufacturing. LTEG offers integrated solutions across the green energy value chain through advanced technology, strategic partnerships and dedicated R&D.

India's green transition pledge:

At COP26 held in 2021 in Glasgow, the UK, India had committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. This included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity by 2030, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables by 2030, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 over 2005 levels. Finally, India aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor