L&T energy gets go-ahead to set up NTPC's thermal power plants in MP and Bihar

New Delhi [India], November 12 : L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, a business vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), announced on Tuesday that it has received a "Limited Notice to Proceed" (LNTP) from NTPC to set up major thermal power plants in India.

As per the official statement by the company, the project, valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, will focus on constructing Stage-II thermal power plants at Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh and Nabinagar in Bihar.

The LNTP includes contracts for the main plant packages of a 2x800 MW thermal power plant at Gadarwara and a 3x800 MW plant at Nabinagar.

The company said "L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions has secured 'Limited Notice to Proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC Ltd for setting up thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar".

This scope of work will cover the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of key components, including boilers, turbines, electrostatic precipitators (ESP), and other essential systems. L&T will also handle the related mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, and civil engineering aspects of these projects.

"Winning LNTP for ultra super-critical projects highlights our expertise and reputation in delivering innovative solutions. We deeply value the trust our clients place in us and are committed to achieving excellence. We look forward to ensuring delivering the projects with exceptional outcomes that meet our high standards of execution within a strict timeline" said Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & President (Energy) at L&T.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

