Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (/NewsVoir): Setting an example of excellence in teamwork, employees of L&T Finance Limited (LTF), a subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Limited and one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Compes, have walked a total of 27.6 crore steps, covering 1.9 lakh kilometers in a 60-day fitness Stepathon challenge.

As a part of the challenge, 670 employees based out of the Kalina, Mumbai office, who were divided into 67 teams, competed to take the highest steps during the 60 days of the competition. The objective of the LTF Stepathon challenge was to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among its employees while simultaneously encouraging teamwork.

The company honored the top two teams with the highest number of steps and also felicitated those who lost maximum weight during this period. Weekly winners were also recognised who took the highest number of steps during the challenge.

Addressing the participants at the culmination of the LTF Stepathon challenge, Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, "While the challenge was mainly aimed at promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle among our employees, it has also demonstrated the importance of teamwork and situational leadership. The teams which won had immaculately planned their daily, weekly, and monthly targets to remain at the top. Their execution was flawless with clear targets assigned to each member and every member displaying exemplary discipline in achieving their targets. We declared weekly winners during the span of the competition but the fact that there were no weekly winners in the top two teams just goes on to show the immense importance of teamwork over individual performance. I'm sure all of us will apply the learnings from this activity to our journey towards Lakshya 2026."

The attributes of teamwork, planning, discipline and accountability that were displayed during the Stepathon challenge are the bedrock of the company's culture and can play an important role in the achievement of the Lakshya 2026 goal where the company is aiming to become a top-class, digitally-enabled, retail finance company. Also, the Stepathon challenge has brought a renewed commitment among the employees to focus on their health and strive for the best results professionally.

L&T Finance Holdings Limited (LTFH) (www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its subsidiary L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) under the L&T Finance brand. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has been rated AAA - the highest credit rating for NBFCs - by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The company has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi" which is focused on women empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the company become one of the leading financiers in key retail products. The company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally-enabled, retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The company has over 7 crore customer database, and this database is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell as well as identify new customers.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor