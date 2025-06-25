L&T Technology Services Awarded USD 50 Million Plus Agreement by Global Energy Major in Sustainability Segment

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 25: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in engineering and technology services, announced that its Sustainability segment has been selected by one of the world's leading energy companies as its exclusive global engineering partner for Enterprise Data and Digital Services.

The five-year agreement, valued at over USD 50 million, underscores the client's long-term commitment to sustainability, innovation and digital transformation. This strategic partnership builds on a trusted relationship between the Client and LTTS spanning over a decade.

As per the agreement, LTTS will provide Enterprise Data and Digital Services for the client's affiliates globally. With over two decades of experience in engineering, manufacturing services, digital transformation, and enterprise data management, LTTS is well-positioned to deliver significant value and insights to energy companies on a global scale, deploying its unique global delivery model.

The deal has been finalized as a long-term framework agreement, with LTTS assuming greater responsibility in delivering high-performance, reliable, and quality-driven digital services.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, commented on the development stating, "This large deal win in our Sustainability segment with a leading energy major has been possible due to LTTS' unique credentials which include enabling over 600 major plants across the globe. By combining our proven track record in plant engineering with state-of-the-art new age technologies, we will support the client in their digital transformation while enhancing overall operational excellence. Together, we are building a resilient, technology-driven roadmap for the energy industry."

