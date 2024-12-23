L&T Technology Services Commemorates a Decade of Engineering Excellence with Siemens

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 23: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in engineering and technology services, has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software (DISW), a global leader in software for collaboration and digital transformation. Building on ten years of successful collaboration, LTTS and Siemens are poised to enhance their Centre of Excellence (CoE) charter which will see the incubation of new cutting-edge technologies, benefitting sectors like automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, healthcare and industrial machinery.

Marking ten years of engineering excellence in sustainability and digital transformation, the expanded partnership will accelerate time-to-market and improve product quality for clients. By leveraging Siemens' digital technology platforms, LTTS will drive innovation through the creation of integrated digital twins for products, plants, and performance, helping clients enhance outcomes in both product and process quality.

With Siemens-certified engineers possessing deep industry expertise, LTTS provides comprehensive solutions across the Siemens software portfolio. Services include design with CAD (NX), simulation via Simcenter™ software (1D, FEA, CFD & Design Exploration), product lifecycle management through Siemens' Teamcenter® software for product lifecycle management (PLM), and digital twin development leveraging Tecnomatix® software. Additionally, real-time production efficiency is achieved through Siemens' Opcenter MES and Insights Hub IoT platforms. Customers further benefit from Teamcenter Quality Center, built on the robust Plan-Do-Check-Act framework. Using the Siemens low-code platform, Mendix, LTTS also creates innovative engineering and manufacturing applications, ensuring clients remain competitive and future-ready.

A major feature of the expanded alliance is the establishment of a Digital Manufacturing Academy, aimed at training engineers in Siemens' core technologies. This academy, operated in collaboration with the LTTS Global Engineering Academy (GEA) and leading universities, is designed to strengthen project execution and delivery capabilities. Over 500 additional professionals will be trained on Siemens technologies, reinforcing LTTS' commitment to equipping its workforce with advanced skills required for the future of digital transformation.

To further enrich collaboration, LTTS and Siemens will organize Client Workshops to ideate, showcase innovations, and demonstrate the tangible benefits of digital transformation to their customers. These "Techday" sessions will serve as platforms for knowledge sharing and closer engagement with clients.

"Our collaboration with L&T Technology Services delivers a comprehensive, one-stop solution that enriches our product and service offerings," said Matthew Thomas, Country Manager and Managing Director, India, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "LTTS enhances our reach and provides a holistic solution, including products, services, and implementation strategies. Working with LTTS allows us to benefit from their engineering expertise and a dedicated Siemens-focused implementation team, ensuring top-notch execution."

"By integrating our strengths in software development and engineering services, we aim to boost productivity and efficiency in manufacturing," said Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director & President - Medical, Smart World & Functions, at L&T Technology Services. "Our long standing collaboration with Siemens empowers clients worldwide to navigate their digital transformation journeys effectively. This collaboration enables us to adapt to changing market demands while minimizing technology cycles. Through bespoke strategies and advanced technologies, we are committed to providing sustainable growth and competitive advantages to our clients in Mobility and Sustainability."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor