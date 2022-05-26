L&T Technology Services inaugurates Engineering R&D centre in Poland to provide embedded and digital solutions to clients

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today inaugurated its Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) centre in Krakow, Poland, which will cater to global customers, leveraging cutting edge technologies in the automotive, mobility and hi-tech domains.

The state-of-the-art centre will mark its expansion into Eastern Europe, contributing to the growth of the regional economy, delivering cutting-edge technology, expanding the workforce, and supporting major projects through its innovative engineering processes.

The ER&D centre will cater to several major customers in Europe and North America, including a .

In the new Engineering R&D Centre, LTTS will work on both software and hardware development of product lines. This centre is part of LTTS' global delivery model and is a logical extension of LTTS' Munich, Gothenburg and Jerusalem engineering centres, allowing the new centre to bring in specialized competencies along with local talent.

The ER&D centre was officially inaugurated by the Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Jerzy Muzyk and Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland, Nagma Mohamed Mallick, in the presence of Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services.

Known for imparting first-class technical education, academic ecosystem and infrastructure, Poland provides a pool of talented engineers who are setting a benchmark in cutting-edge technology. LTTS plans to hire up to 300 engineers in the next three years for the centre.

LTTS will also utilize its in-house Global Engineering Academy (GEA) to enable employees to reskill and upskill their domain knowledge and align it to customer requirements while exploring collaboration opportunities with AGH University Krakow, Krakow University of Technology and UK-based Coventry University to expand the engineering talent pool in Poland.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services, said, "By establishing this important centre in Poland, we aim to make our customers in Europe and North America benefit from LTTS' long-standing expertise in new age engineering and embedded technologies. We also seek to tap into the local engineering talent pool for many of our mission-critical global programs and will work with the local administration and the academia to further develop the local ecosystem. We would also like to express our gratitude for all the support we have received from government institutions and local authorities."

Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, commented on the inauguration, "We welcome the investments from an Engineering Services leader like LTTS. With LTTS set to contribute in important aspects like technology advancements, R&D and skill-building for young engineers, I am optimistic that the local population will benefit greatly from this ER&D Hub."

