L&T Technology Services Recertification at Caterpillar's Supplier Excellence Recognition Event for Second Consecutive Year

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, has once again been certified during Caterpillar's 2025 Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) event, following its certification in 2024. This milestone underscores LTTS' reliability, operational excellence, and long-term commitment to supporting Caterpillar's global supply chain.

As a strategic supplier to Caterpillar Inc., LTTS provides advanced engineering services that support Caterpillar and its global customer base. Drawing on multi-sector expertise, LTTS has played an important role in furthering Caterpillar's sustainability agenda while driving engineering innovation and operational excellence that align with the company's long-term vision.

"This recognition means a great deal to all of us at LTTS," said Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President of Mobility and Tech at L&T Technology Services. "Being SER-certified two years in a row is a testament not just to our team's dedication, but also to the strength of our relationship with Caterpillar. We deeply appreciate Caterpillar's support and the trust placed in us. Our pledge is to continue raising the bar, adding value, and delivering engineering excellence in everything we do."

Caterpillar's Supplier Excellence Recognition is awarded to select suppliers who meet strict criteria in areas including quality assurance, timely delivery, innovation, and alignment with Caterpillar's values. Achieving this recognition consecutively reflects LTTS' ability to consistently meet these demanding standards.

