Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global digital engineering and R&D services company, announces its recognition as a Leader in the Connected Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 by Everest Group. This recognition underscores LTTS' unyielding commitment to excellence and innovation in embedded engineering across segments like Mobility, Tech and Sustainability.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment benchmarked engineering service providers based on their digital engineering leadership capabilities, client feedback and ability to provide relevant and transformative solutions. LTTS' prominent position in this assessment highlights its advanced capabilities and significant contributions in the connected product engineering landscape.

"L&T Technology Services' portfolio spreads across the entire value chain of connected product engineering, with a deep focus on embedded engineering. In this area, it has strengthened its capabilities via investments in IPs, labs, CoEs, and partnerships with hyperscalers and technology vendors. Its solutions in medical technology and connected home particularly stand out, owing to continuous investments in AI/ML, IoT and edge intelligence," said Nishant Udupa, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Clients appreciate L&T Technology Services for its domain knowledge, skilled talent pool, effective project management practices, and flexibility. These factors have contributed to L&T Technology Services emerging as a Leader in Everest Group's Connected Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Embedded Engineering," he added.

With capabilities in IoT, digital twin technology, and advanced embedded systems, LTTS is constantly evolving its service offerings to stay ahead of industry trends. Consequently, clients benefit from enhanced operational efficiencies, accelerated time-to-market, and the ability to harness transformative technologies that drive competitive advantage. Furthermore, this accolade by Everest Group is a testament to LTTS' innovation and its unwavering focus on delivering impactful, future-ready engineering solutions.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the Connected Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 by Everest Group, is an endorsement of our capabilities in the market," said Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director & President, Medical, Smart World & Functions, L&T Technology Services Limited. "At LTTS we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation by providing engineering services that drive significant value for our clients. We will continue to provide transformative, high-impact solutions, setting new benchmarks across segments like Mobility, Sustainability and Tech."

