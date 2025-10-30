LTIMindtree Launches BlueVerse™ with OGI, Benchmark for Autonomous ITSM Solutions

BusinessWire India

Warren (New Jersey) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a leading global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, today announced the launch of BlueVerse™ with OGI (Organizational General Intelligence), a next-generation agentic IT Service Management (ITSM) platform engineered to manage operational challenges faced by contemporary enterprises autonomously. As a part of BlueVerse™ Tech Operations, it represents a significant evolution from reactive incident management to proactive, predictive, and autonomous operational intelligence as IT environments become complex.

BlueVerse™ Tech Operations leverages LTIMindtree's advanced AI ecosystem to deliver an integrated, intelligent platform that enhances productivity and operational efficiency through real-time observability, business-driven insights, and adaptive resolution. AI agents learn and act independently to spot and fix issues before they affect business, helping companies align IT health with business goals and improve resilience, efficiency, and service quality.

LTIMindtree's BlueVerse™ OGI, as a part of BlueVerse™ Tech Operations, leverages innovations, including Knowledge Fabric, to unify enterprise data and apply domain intelligence for real-time, accurate IT insights. Its self-governing AI agents autonomously handle detection, diagnosis, planning, and remediation. Business observability links technology health to business outcomes, supporting informed decisions based on KPIs. It also features Conversational AI Copilot for natural language support and robust connectors for seamless IT tool integration and scalable deployment.

"BlueVerse™ Tech Operations represents a major step forward for us. Our new AI-powered platform will help enterprises boost productivity and align IT operations with business goals. This reflects LTIMindtree's commitment to build innovative, efficient, and future-ready solutions," said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTIMindtree.

BlueVerse™ Tech Operations ensures that autonomous agents take contextually appropriate, explainable actions aligned with enterprise policies. By enforcing clear guardrails and providing transparency, the platform mitigates operational risks and enables businesses to trust agentic AI for mission-critical operations.

