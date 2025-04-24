LTIMindtree's FY25 Revenue up 7% in INR

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its consolidated results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended Mar 31, 2025, as approved by its Board of Directors.

"We concluded FY25 with a revenue growth of 5% in constant currency terms and an EBIT margin of 14.5%. Our key verticals and a major geography drove our yearly growth despite an ongoing challenging macro environment. The robust order inflow, driven by a significant array of AI-led deal wins, illustrates the pervasive integration of AI across our service offerings.

Venu Lambu's transition to LTIMindtree has been seamless and supports our strategic goals. His growing understanding of the organisation, combined with our ability to secure large deals, strong presence in tech-intensive sectors, and robust balance sheet, positions us well to leverage the opportunities ahead of us."

- Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended Mar 31, 2025

In USD:

- Revenue at $1,131.0 million (-0.7% Q-o-Q / +5.8% Y-o-Y)

- Operating Margin (EBIT) at 13.8%

- Net profit at $130.6 million (+2.0% Q-o-Q / -1.4% Y-o-Y)

In INR:

- Revenue at Rs. 97,717 million (+1.1% Q-o-Q / +9.9% Y-o-Y)

- Net profit at Rs. 11,286 million (+3.9% Q-o-Q / +2.5% Y-o-Y)

Year ended Mar 31, 2025

In USD:

- Revenue at $4,492.5 million (+4.8% Y-o-Y)

- Operating Margin (EBIT) at 14.5%

- Net profit at $543.9 million (-1.7% Y-o-Y)

In INR:

- Revenue at Rs. 3,80,081 million (+7.0% Y-o-Y)

- Net profit at Rs. 46,020 million (+0.4% Y-o-Y)

Other highlights:

Clients:

- 741 active clients as of Mar 31, 2025

- $5 million+ clients increased by 1 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 154

- $50 million+ clients increased by 1 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 14

People:

- 84,307 professionals as of Mar 31, 2025

- Trailing 12 months attrition was 14.4%

Deal Wins

- A leading US life insurance company has engaged LTIMindtree to enhance its quality processes using AI to improve the operating model, thereby advancing enterprise quality engineering maturity. This is a multi-year deal which will focus on enhancing quality engineering practices and leveraging AI to transform the operating model.

- LTIMindtree has been selected by a global Energy major to provide NextGen ERP Support services across multiple functional and SaaS-based solutions.

- A leading global financial institution has chosen LTIMindtree for its Data Center Migration Project. The deal encompasses the development of comprehensive infrastructure designs and architecture aimed at maximizing performance while minimizing the total cost of operations.

- LTIMindtree secured an Application Managed Services deal from a leading North American utility company. LTIMindtree's business-first approach will help the customer achieve quality at scale while improving cost efficiency and productivity.

- LTIMindtree was chosen by a global reinsurance group to enhance efficiency through an AI Ops model as part of its end-to-end outsourcing deal.

- A prominent life sciences company in North America has chosen LTIMindtree to undertake its Oracle implementation and maintenance project, ensuring an optimal delivery mix.

- A leading US materials and construction company has engaged LTIMindtree to maintain and support its complex legacy ERP system as part of its digital transformation initiative.

- A leading digital company in the KSA region has entrusted LTIMindtree with providing end-to-end operations services for their hybrid cloud security platform.

Partnerships

- LTIMindtree and Google announced a Strategic Partnership to drive Business Transformation with Agentic AI. LTIMindtree will leverage offerings powered by Google Cloud technology using Agentic AI to redefine the cloud landscape for clients worldwide and drive broad-based GenAI adoption.

- LTIMindtree has successfully achieved revalidation as an AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) for the year 2024. The AWS MSP program is a worldwide initiative by AWS that recognizes and showcases the most proficient cloud partners with a demonstrated history and expertise in delivering comprehensive AWS solutions.

- LTIMindtree has been recognized as the "Highest Overall SAP Qualified Pipeline" partner in the SI category at the AWS Champions Club UKI, marking our second consecutive win following our previous success in GenAI. This recognition underscores our strong momentum in SAP on AWS, leveraging both "RISE with SAP" and AWS-native customer journeys.

- LTIMindtree is now accredited in the Salesforce Tableau Alliance, enabling dedicated resources for collaboration and a focus on joint Tableau customers. This partnership also grants early access to beta versions of products, coinciding with Salesforce's launch of the updated Tableau Next product suite, which is integrated into the Data Cloud.

- LTIMindtree was awarded the Global Innovation Partner of the Year by Informatica, a significant accomplishment in our inaugural year as a GSI Partner. This honour reflects the strength of our collaboration with Informatica and our mutual commitment to advancing Data & AI transformation for our clients.

Recognitions

- LTIMindtree recognized as a Strong Performer in Forrester's 'The Modern Application Development Services Wave, Q1 2025.'

- LTIMindtree recognized as a Contender in Forrester's 'The Application Modernization and Multicloud Managed Services Wave, Q1 2025.'

- LTIMindtree recognized as an Enterprise Innovator in HFS Horizon's 'The Salesforce Service Providers, 2025.'

- LTIMindtree recognized as an Enterprise Innovator in HFS Horizon's 'The Generative Enterprise Services, 2025.'

- LTIMindtree recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's 'SAP Business Application Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.'

- LTIMindtree recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's 'Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.'

- LTIMindtree positioned as a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ evaluation for Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2024 across all quadrants, US and Europe.

Announcements

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 45 per equity share of par value Rs. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

Earnings Conference Call

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor