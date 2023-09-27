Lulu Group opens mall in Hyderabad, plans Rs 3,500 cr investment in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 : UAE-based retailer LuLu Group opened its first shopping mall in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday.

State IT, Industries, and MA&UD Minister KTR inaugurated Lulu Mall, covering 5 lakh sq. ft. in Hyderabad.

"Congratulations to LuLu Group and all the best to this promising endeavour! Lulu Group's proposed investment of Rs 3,500 crore in Telangana is going to play a vital role in supporting local agricultural and trade sectors and creating more job opportunities for Telangana's youth," KTR said.

Yusuff Ali MA, Managing Director of LuLu Hypermarket, said that we are here because of Minister KTR BRS and the CM KCR. Speaking at the inauguration of LuLu Mall in Hyderabad.

"We are committed to investing Rs 3,500 crores in the next 3 years in a destination shopping mall, mini-malls, agricultural sourcing, logistics and processing hub for facilitating 100 per cent exports and promoting local Telangana products across the country and overseas," Yusuff Ali said.

He also said, "I would like to thank Minister KTR for his support. I met him at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and he was working day and night to bring investments to the state. I'm very impressed with his hard work and dedication to the state."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor