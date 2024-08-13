Lulu Mall Lucknow Wins the Prestigious ICSC MAXI Award

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13: Lulu Mall Lucknow, the city's renowned shopping destination, has again put Lucknow on the global map. In a prestigious award ceremony held in Las Vegas, Lulu Mall Lucknow bagged the Silver Award for Marketing Excellence Integrated 2024 under the ICSC MAXI Awards for its spectacular Lulu Wedding Utsav.

The ICSC Global Awards are among the most recognized awards for business excellence. With 75 malls worldwide participating in the ceremony, Lulu Mall outshone many renowned malls to win the Marketing Excellence Integrated Award.

Sameer Verma, General Manager of Lulu Mall, Lucknow shared, "We are extremely honored to receive the Silver Award for Marketing Excellence Integrated 2024 under the ICSC MAXI Awards. This is a testament to the dedication and relentless efforts of the Lulu Mall Lucknow team in elevating Lucknow's name on the global stage. Such achievements motivate us to strive for even greater heights."

Lulu Mall, Lucknow was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, in July 2022, and has welcomed approximately 3 crore visitors to date. Since its opening, the mall has rapidly become a premier destination for both locals and tourists, boasting over 200 stores and more than 300 renowned brands, which speaks to its widespread popularity. Strategically located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall, Lucknow, this expansive 2.2 million sq. ft. shopping complex houses some of India's leading brands.

