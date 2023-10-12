Lulu Mall Shines at ISCA Awards

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12: Lulu Mall, the iconic retail and entertainment destination in Lucknow, reaffirmed its stature as a trendsetter in the industry by clinching three prestigious awards at the esteemed IMAGES Shopping Center Awards (ISCA) function.

Lulu Mall, synonymous with unparalleled shopping, entertainment, and gaming experiences, has consistently stood as a beacon of excellence for patrons seeking a diverse array of offerings, both big and small.

The ISCA Awards ceremony witnessed Lulu Mall Lucknow ascend to new heights, securing accolades in three prominent categories - IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Center Launch of the Year, IMAGES Most Admired Marketing & Promotions of the Year: Discount Sales Campaign, and the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Center of the Year: Design and Architecture.

Sameer Verma, General Manager of Lulu Mall Lucknow, expressed his elation and gratitude for this remarkable feat. He stated, "Winning awards in three distinct categories at ISCA is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. We are deeply thankful to ISCA and the retail fraternity for acknowledging our endeavors and bestowing us with these highly coveted awards. Lulu Mall Lucknow remains steadfast in its dedication to enhancing the experience for our cherished patrons, and this pursuit of excellence will persist in the days ahead."

The accolades garnered at the ISCA Awards function further underscore Lulu Mall's relentless pursuit of providing world-class experiences for its valued clientele.

Located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall, Lucknow at 2.2 million sq. ft. is home to some of the biggest brands in India, including the largest Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Uniqlo, Decathlon, Starbucks, Nykaa Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, Costa Coffee, Chili's, and many more. Catering to the diverse tastes of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1600 patrons. Lulu Mall Lucknow also has a dedicated wedding shopping arena with a vast selection of jewelry, fashion, and premium watch brands. The mall is equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3,000 vehicles.

