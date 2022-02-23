Luma World (Unnati Educare Pvt Ltd) wins the prestigious National Startup Award 2021 under Toys as Learning Resources Category

Luma World, a STEM certified start-up has always endeavoured to create awareness on the importance of STEM learning for children and help them acquire essential life skills. This experiential design company is creating waves by winning the National Start-up Award 2021 by Startup India, an initiative of the Government of India.

It has received worldwide appreciation for its innovation. Games created by the company and their team of experts have already won multiple awards and accolades globally. The company has won Best Math Game Award 2021 at the Imagination Gaming Awards (United Kingdom) for its board game

games have been procured and used by over 15000 families in over 20 countries, creating a strong identity in the international space. The company aims to assist young children to acquire essential Math skills like counting, operations, fractions, geometry and measurements, along with 21st-century skills like decision making, critical thinking and financial literacy.

Luma World's product range consists of 4-in-1 educational integrated kits, engaging board games, interactive application books and gamified flashcards for learning reinforcement. These games also help kids in balancing their screen time with offline academic activities. . Luma World is also a part of the United Nations Global Compact, which is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. They plan to raise awareness about the SDGs through their new line of social learning games. These games are aimed at providing families with the opportunity to educate their children about adopting a greener and more sustainable lifestyle.

Speaking about the recognition, Co-founder and CEO, Tejasvi Bongirwar, shares, "This has been a great achievement and milestone for Luma World, making everyone associated with Luma World proud. Our sole intention is to make education more accessible and relatable for children to cope with the new time and age. In the coming years, we are sure to penetrate more cities and bring innovation in education styles so that children can upskill themselves."

Luma World has also been doing a lot of innovation in social learning games. This is what Co-founder & Creative Director Sajid Chougle has to say about Luma World's commitment to SDGs. "Our mission is to inform and inspire a new generation of responsible thinkers and innovators. We want them to, before anything else, consider the impact on the environment of any actions they take irrespective of their age, profession or location."

