Luminis partners with Forvis Mazars in India to expand microbiome-powered AgTech solutions

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 7: Luminis, a global pioneer in microbiome intelligence and precision agri-tech solutions, has signed a strategic partnership with Forvis Mazars in India, a leading international advisory, audit, and tax firm to deepen Luminis' impact in aquaculture while strategically expanding into the soil microbiome sector for agriculture in India.

The partnership will unlock new avenues for impact across food systems, carbon resilience, and soil health. Nalanda Capital Partners, the strategic advisory and capital partner empowering Luminis' next growth chapter, facilitated this ambitious move. With a shared vision of transforming biological data into practical tools for the planet's most critical industries, Nalanda Capital Partners is championing the commercial and capital strategy driving this evolution.

The extensive network with Forvis Mazars in India will enable Luminis to deepen its footprint in India's thriving agri-sector, bringing its cutting-edge Omni Biome AI platform and deep genomics capabilities to tackle pressing challenges in soil degradation, yield instability, the rise of disease, and climate resilienceall while boosting production and eliminating the need for antibiotics.

"By joining forces with Forvis Mazars and Nalanda Capital Partners, we will be able to combine science-backed solutions, powerful industry networks, and catalytic capital to deliver next-gen solutions and rewrite the future of farming," said Rachelle Jensen, CEO of Luminis.

Through this expansion, Luminis is accelerating the deployment of next-gen bioproducts and microbiome-based solutions designed for India's dynamic agri-food systems. Powered by extensive Next Gen Sequencing and AI-driven insights, the company is building robust genomic data lakes, laying the foundation for a new era of sustainable, science-first solutions across all of India's farming landscapes.

"This partnership marks a strategic step for Forvis Mazars in India as we help farmers to further unlock value in crop production and aquaculture sectors," said Ajay Kakra, Associate Partner, Government, Infrastructure and Development sector Advisory Services, Forvis Mazars in India. "By supporting Luminis, we combine innovation with our sectoral expertise to scale microbiome solutions that can transform Indian agriculture and drive real, lasting impact."

"This partnership represents the exact kind of visionary science and scalable impact Nalanda Capital Partners is proud to back," added Ayan Desai, Co-founder at Nalanda Capital Partners. "Together, we're planting the seeds for a healthier, more sustainable food system one microbe at a time."

Agriculture and allied activities play a vital role in India's economy, contributing approximately 16% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Introducing next-gen sustainable solutions will further enhance food security and national prosperity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor