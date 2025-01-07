LUX Hospitals Introduces ENDOANAL Real-Time Ultrasound-Guided Laser Procedure for Fistula in Ano Treatment

SMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7: Lux Hospitals, Hyderabad, proudly announces the launch of the ENDOANAL Real-Time Ultrasound-Guided Laser Procedure for treating Fistula in Ano, pioneered by Dr. Samhitha Reddy Marpali. A leading Colorectal Surgeon and Proctologist, Dr. Samhitha brings years of expertise and innovation to the field of proctology, offering world-class care to patients.

Dr. Samhitha Reddy Marpali, a renowned expert in colorectal surgery, practices at Lux Hospitals, Hyderabad. With over eight years of experience, she has specialized in treating various proctology disorders, including Piles (Hemorrhoids), Fistulas, Anal Fissures, Pilonidal Sinus, Colon and Rectum Cancers, and other complex colorectal conditions.

After earning her Master's in General Surgery, Dr. Samhitha completed prestigious fellowships in Colorectal Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery. She gained valuable experience working at Osmania Medical College before joining Lux Hospitals, where she has earned a reputation for her compassionate care and innovative surgical techniques.

Fistula in Ano: A Complex Challenge

Fistula in Ano is a challenging condition requiring advanced treatment to ensure a complete cure while preserving anal sphincter functionality. Damage to these muscles during surgery could lead to incontinence, while inadequate treatment can result in recurrence. To address these challenges, Dr. Samhitha has introduced the groundbreaking ENDOANAL Real-Time Ultrasound-Guided Laser Procedurea first in Hyderabad.

The ENDOANAL Real-Time Ultrasound-Guided Laser Procedure

This cutting-edge procedure combines real-time ultrasound guidance with advanced laser technology to provide a highly effective treatment for Fistula in Ano. Here's how it works:

1. Real-Time Ultrasound Imaging: Using intraoperative ultrasound, the surgeon gains a real-time view of fistula tracts and their intricate pathways. This allows for precise identification of all affected areas.

2. Laser Technology: Dual-wavelength lasers are employed to obliterate the fistula tract while preserving healthy tissue. The precision of the laser ensures minimal damage and promotes faster healing.

3. Comprehensive Treatment: The procedure's advanced imaging and technology ensure no fistula tracts or infections are left untreated, significantly reducing the risk of recurrence.

Advantages of the Procedure

The ENDOANAL Real-Time Ultrasound-Guided Laser Procedure offers several benefits, including:

* High Success Rates: Ensures a complete cure with minimal risk of recurrence.

* Preservation of Function: Protects anal sphincter muscles, reducing the risk of incontinence.

* Minimally Invasive: Promotes faster recovery and less postoperative discomfort.

* Enhanced Precision: Real-time imaging allows for meticulous treatment planning and execution.

Setting a New Benchmark in Proctology

Dr. Samhitha's adoption of this advanced technique marks a significant milestone in proctology care in Hyderabad. Patients from across India and around the globe now travel to Lux Hospitals for comprehensive Fistula in Ano and perianal abscess treatments, confident in the expertise and innovative care provided by Dr. Samhitha.

About Lux Hospitals

Lux Hospitals is a leading healthcare provider in Hyderabad, specializing in proctology and advanced surgical procedures. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities and patient-centered care, the hospital offers comprehensive solutions for colorectal and proctology disorders. With the introduction of the ENDOANAL Real-Time Ultrasound-Guided Laser Procedure, Lux Hospitals reaffirms its commitment to delivering the best outcomes for patients. Lux hospitals offers World-class care and advanced treatment options tailored to your needs. Visit Lux Hospitals or learn more about Dr. Samhitha Reddy Marpali here.

