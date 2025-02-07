Lux Industries Unveils Lux Nitro: A Bold New Chapter in Men's Innerwear After 22 Years

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 7: Lux Industries Limited, a name synonymous with excellence in the hosiery industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest premium men's innerwear brand, Lux Nitro. This marks a significant milestone for the company with a new brand launch in 22 years in the men's innerwear segment, symbolizing a bold step forward to reinvigorate the market with a fresh and youthful personality. Lux Nitro aims to redefine the innerwear segment by combining superior quality, cutting-edge technology, and contemporary style, making it the ultimate choice for today's youth. With the tagline "Yeh Andar Ki Baat Hai," the brand emphasizes inner strength and the importance of the right fit in empowering self-confidence.

Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Lux Nitro. His vibrant personality, youthful energy, and widespread appeal make him the ideal representative for the brand, which aims to connect deeply with young consumers. Kartik's journey - marked by hard work, charisma, and individuality - aligns seamlessly with the brand's ethos of confidence and bold self-expression.

Speaking about his association with Lux Nitro, Kartik Aaryan said: "Lux Nitro is not just a brand; it's a statement of confidence and style. It's exciting to be a part of this journey where we're redefining innerwear with premium quality and innovation. I believe that when you feel comfortable in what you wear, it shows in your confidence. Lux Nitro has captured this essence perfectly."

Commenting on the launch, Udit Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries Limited, said, "The launch of Lux Nitro marks a pivotal moment for us as we re-enter the market with a brand that brings renewed energy and personality. Kartik Aaryan's association strengthens our commitment to delivering products that resonate with the youth of today. We are confident that Lux Nitro's superior quality and bold image will make it a preferred choice for consumers."

Lux Nitro products will be available nationwide in retail outlets and online marketplaces, ensuring accessibility for all. To mark the launch of Lux Nitro, Lux Industries Limited has rolled out an ambitious media strategy that spans television, digital platforms, print, and outdoor advertising. The highlight of the campaign includes a power-packed commercial featuring Kartik Aaryan in a gripping metro subway setting, reinforcing the brand's message of strength and confidence.

Backed by Lux Industries' legacy of excellence, which spans over six decades with a presence in 47+ countries, Lux Nitro is set to revolutionize the innerwear market with innovation, quality, and an unwavering commitment to its consumers.

Lux Nitro - Yeh Andar Ki Baat Hai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor