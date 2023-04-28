Luxury meets affordability with Sugercandy's exclusive global trends in fashion wear for the youth

New Delhi [India], April 28 (/NewsReach): Indian fashion enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as Sugercandy, a fast-growing e-commerce brand has been gaining popularity in the country's fashion scene. Known for providing exclusive global trends at affordable prices, Sugercandy has been delivering its promise of luxury becoming budget-friendly.

The brand's assortment is versatile and incorporates a mix of style and ethnicity that suits the diverse tastes and inclinations of the youth. From co-ords, corsets, oversize tees, dresses, and tops, to signature tees, Sugercandy has something for everyone. Moreover, they provide a collection of vacation wear, streetwear, trendy wear, and casual outfits to cater to different fashion preferences.

This fast-growing e-commerce fashion brand in India aims to offer the country's youth high-quality fashion wear at reasonable prices. Their products represent a luxurious brand of men's and women's clothing that boasts international style, quality, and design, while still being affordable. Sugercandy's commitment to quality is reflected in the fact that its products are entirely made in India, from raw materials to finished products.

Moreover, Sugercandy's COD service makes the brand's exclusive global trends accessible to more than 27,000 pin codes in India. They also offer fast shipping, easy returns and exchange policies, and free delivery on orders over INR 1499.

Sugercandy was founded in 2021 by four friends - Cheshta Parikh Soni, Lakhan Soni, Dharmil Dodiya, and Tanvi Parikh. The idea to start a fashion brand that could cater to the younger generation came to Cheshta while she was sitting an onioma and pregnant at the same time. Her husband Lakhan, who had a keen interest in setting up a big business, found the idea intriguing. Meanwhile, Dharmil, with his marketing knowledge, and Tanvi, an influencer, added valuable insights to the brand.

Despite facing several difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sugercandy has delivered to over 10,000 customers all over India last year, with a revenue of over 50 lakhs and is trusted by over 10,000 people. The brand's plan is to provide trendsetter outfits for the new generation while maintaining its quality and cost-effectiveness.

Sugercandy has already gained recognition in the fashion industry as BiggBoss, Splitsvilla contestants, celebrities, and famous influencers have chosen to wear their clothing. The brand's site-wide exclusive deals and the option to sign up for exclusive deals, special offers, and upcoming collections make shopping with Sugercandy a breeze.

Sugercandy is a brand that is defining new standards of quality and affordability in the Indian fashion industry. With their exclusive global trends, fast shipping, easy returns and exchange policies, and free delivery options, Sugercandy is set to become one of India's most sought-after fast-fashion brands. Be a trendsetter with Sugercandy and refresh your wardrobe with the latest fashion trends today!

For more information visit: sugercandy.com

