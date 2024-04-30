Luxury Redefined: Salasar Granimarmo Introduces Exclusive Marble Range in Lucknow

SRV Media

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30: Salasar Granimarmo, a renowned name in the world of luxury stone and marble, has now stepped into the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, bringing its premium-quality range to the city. Established in 2005 with a legacy spanning 25 years and a commitment to quality and innovation, Salasar Granimarmo has solidified its position as a leading name in the Indian granite and marble sector. As a family-owned enterprise, we take immense pride in preserving our legacy and offering an unparalleled selection of exquisite marbles and granites to homeowners, architects, and interior designers to create inspiring spaces.

More than just a stone supplier, we are heaven in Lucknow for those who appreciate timeless elegance and unmatched quality. Located in the bustling city of Lucknow, Salasar Granimarmo takes pride in its roots. Each marble slab is meticulously sourced and processed with the utmost care, ensuring that every piece meets the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

We feature a diverse range of marbles quarried from around the world with captivating patterns and features. From the classic sophistication of Makrana marble to the breathtaking allure of Italian Carrara, we offer stones to perfectly complement your design vision.

Meet our visionary leader and the brain behind Salasar Granimarmo, Mr. Kuldeep Singh, our Managing Director, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team. With a clear vision and an unwavering passion for excellence, he inspires us to achieve greatness every day. An alumnus of Nottingham Trent University, Mr. Singh has expertise in Architecture and Design. His profound knowledge and insight serve as the cornerstone of our endeavors, propelling us toward new horizons of success. Under his leadership, Salasar Granimarmo remains at the forefront of the industry, setting new standards of quality and creativity.

While rooted in Lucknow, Salasar Granimarmo's influence extends far beyond the city limits. With a target area spanning a 100-kilometer radius and beyond Lucknow, we proudly serve clients across Uttar Pradesh and beyond, bringing the timeless beauty of marble to every corner of the region. We had the privilege of collaborating with some of the industry giants who are part of our esteemed clientele. Our Clientele includes DLF, L&T, M3M, Taj Hotels, Radisson, Oberois, L&T Infotech, Hyatt Regency, Shalimar, Rishita, and Tata Commercial Building.

Beyond providing exceptional products, We are dedicated to building lasting relationships with interior designers and architects. By understanding their unique vision and requirements, we collaborate closely with professionals to bring their dream projects to life. Through personalized service and attention to detail, we ensure that every project exceeds their expectations. Whether you're embarking on a new construction project or renovating an existing space, Salasar Granimarmo invites you to experience the epitome of luxury and elegance. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, we are your trusted partner in creating spaces that bring breathing life to your space.

For more information, please visit - https://www.instagram.com/salasar.granimarmo/

