New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/GPRC): M JETS Indamer's appointed as official FBO-MRO services provider for Air Expo India 2023.

M JETS Indamer will showcase its expertise and services to a global audience for Air Expo India 2023 in December 2023 at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi,

The event is expected to attract a lot of attention from the aviation industry in India and beyond. M Jets Indamer is well-positioned to meet the needs of exhibitors and VIPs.

M Jets Indamer is India's first FBO-MRO, based at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. Conceptualized with the One Stop Shop idea, the company caters to all the FBO and maintenance requirements of the General Aviation traveler. Furthermore, with the 'Service Personalised' aim, MJets Indamer provides the customary care for General Aviation aircraft and takes personal care of the valued passengers.

With decades of experience in aviation, the team from across the globe proudly maintains an ardent commitment to comfort, service & safety.

As the aviation industry in India continues to grow, events like Air Expo India 2023 are becoming increasingly important for showcasing the latest technology, products, and services. M Jets Indamer's participation in this event signals its commitment to being a key player in this segment, and its ability to deliver world-class services to the general aviation sector.

The Air Expo India 2023 is set to welcome a range of general aviation aircraft, from single engines to heavy business jets. Air Expo India will take place over three days from 6th to 8th December 2023. It will welcome exhibitors and delegates worldwide, representing local and international aviation companies, owners, operators, suppliers and media.

Delhi, being the national capital, has a significant advantage in showcasing this segment since Delhi serves as a central gateway for both domestic and international destinations.

Indamer is the oldest MRO in India and has been providing services to corporate clients for the last 78 years. Indamer maintains all types of Fixed and Rotary Wing aircraft in the country. In addition, Indamer is also the Authorized Service Centre in India for Airbus Helicopter / Bombardier / Embraer and Dassault ASF.

Indamer has 18 locations across India and hangar facilities at Ahmadabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Air Expo India will focus on the latest trends, training and recruitment within the aviation industry - Empowerment through training.

Air Expo India targets general aviation exhibitors who will come together on a static area. The space will accommodate 50 aircrafts ranging in size from single and twin-engine models to private jets. The show format will reflect the approach organised by Adone Events at Abu Dhabi Air Expo, France Air Expo and African Air Expo, which offers exhibits next to the runway enabling manufacturers to present their entire range of aircraft.

Delhi International Airport Limited will host the event at the Delhi Airport.

