Mach Conferences and Events Limited IPO Opens On 04th September, 2024

New Delhi [India], August 31: Mach Conferences and Events Limited specializes in providing end-to-end event management solutions within the MICE industry, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 04th, 2024. The company is aiming to raise Rs 125.28 Crores at the upper band through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The Issue Size is 55,68,000 including 22,29,000 Fresh Issue equity shares and 33,39,000 Offer For Sale at face value of Rs10 each.

Equity Share Allocation:

* QIB (including Anchor Portion) - Not more than26,31,600 Equity Shares

* High-Net-Worth Individual (HNI) - Not less than 7,91,400 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Not less than 18,45,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 3,00,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to meet Working Capital requirements, and General Corporate Purposes. The bidding for Anchor Portion will open on September 03th, 2024, the Issue will open for subscription for all other categories from September 04th, 2024 and closes on September 06th, 2024.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director of Mach Conferences and Events Limited expressed, "This IPO represents a pivotal milestone in our journey, laying the foundation for future growth and success. With over two decades of industry experience, Mach Conferences manages events on a global scale.

Given the working capital-intensive nature of our industry, the IPO proceeds will be instrumental in meeting our Working Capital needs, enabling us to bid for larger, high-value events. This will elevate our brand recognition and value, ultimately strengthening our operations and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our company."

