Magik Mat & My Talking Tree Won 'The Most Innovative Education Product Of The Year - 2022' Award

At the Brainfeeds' 9th National Conference Event on Teaching, Learning and Leadership held on 6th and 7th April 2022, the organisers came across the trailblazing Edutech products - Magik Mat & My Talking Tree Stall.

The products were exhibited at the event to enlighten and equip children with the most futuristic and revolutionary learning platform in the education space. As a result, the Edutech products won 'The Most Innovative Education Product Awards - 2022' for their innovative learning approach, remarkable support and contribution towards empowering the teaching methodology and illuminating the future generations and developing their brains to become responsible citizens.

The sole ideation of these Edutech products is to spark children's enthusiasm for learning and jumpstart global schooling amid contemporary transgressions. Erratic school closures, imprisonment, and social isolation have prompted worries about despair, aggression, anxiety, and stress, eventually rendering them susceptible to exploitation. Even if technology is facilitating schooling and social interaction, its increased use is bringing distinct concerns for children's physical and mental health.

Kishore Kumar Yedam, CEO of FSS, said, "Children are filled with imagination and ideas! Developing a child's confidence is one of the most precious gifts we can give them. Magik Mat and My Talking Tree is an interactive learning platform that entices children's interests as they play and boosts their confidence as they learn."

Since it inhibits children from engaging in extracurricular activities and attending school, it isolates them from their peers and jeopardizes their complete development. Regardless, Magik Mat and My Talking Tree have shown to be an efficient cure for this predicament. The products are defined by three mantras: visual, aural, and spoken interaction to improve learning. It follows ecologically friendly standards to assist kids to grow into upstanding citizens.

Brainfeed is a pioneer magazine focusing on the full education spectrum from primary to high school education. It offers the most up-to-date information on academic challenges originating from classroom didactical methods, innovative technology-based teaching, and the latest developments in the educational landscape, with an emphasis on the 3-16 age group market.

Magik Mat is a multifunctional edutainment device that helps students by inspiring them to 'experience' learning via their consciousness. It's a well-engineered prototype having a plethora of pre-designed activities and games on English,Maths, EVS, Rhymes, Stories, and Quizzes, as well as social topics like Child Abuse Awareness and Gender Equality. Time is changing, and children require concepts that drive imagination, creativity, and excitement. Magik Mat reinvents the learning process by enhancing children's cognitive faculties and other aspects of education. Its interactive, activity-based gaming and learning process not only beguiles their interest in learning but also boosts their confidence in exploring new topics, eventually shaping them into responsible citizens.

My Talking Tree (Mr. Dudu) is an AI-powered interactive robotic teacher from nature who can help kids to build confidence and learn new things while they play proactively. "Mr. DUDU," is a digital incarnation with an ocean of knowledge. However, it's more than just a simple teaching assistant. Mr. DUDU teaches children how to think "Out Of The Box" & enlightens them on how to be open to new experiences in today's digital culture. This helps them strengthen everything from attention and attractiveness to sophisticated training abilities. The AI can be incorporated into schools, malls, airports, and other locations. Working on automatic conceptual and interactive modes, Mr. Dudu turns each child into a great genius and infuses them with a wide range of social skills.

