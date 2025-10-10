Maha govt inks MoU with Spanish agency to develop convention centre at Nagpur

Mumbai, Oct 10 The state-run Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd (MADC) and Fira Barcelona International on Friday (a trade fair institution) signed an MoU to develop a world-class exhibition, convention, cultural, and academic centre in Nagpur.

The MoU signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Spanish Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio, Spanish Ambassador to India and Fira Barcelona International CEO Ricard Zapatero, among others.

Fadnavis suggested that the project site selected for the Convention Centre to be set up in Nagpur should be well-connected by all transport services.

He further added, “The proposed convention centre in Nagpur should not only be used for exhibitions and various programmes, but should also be a proper platform for organising cultural programmes. The internal structure of the convention centre should be such that everyone who comes here should know the history of Nagpur. This centre should be very attractive, equipped with modern technology and an exemplary example of environmentally friendly architecture.”

The Spanish Ambassador said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have good relations, which is further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“India is bringing positive changes in the lives of common citizens with the help of artificial intelligence and modern technology, and the world has taken notice of this. Mumbai is becoming a 'powerhouse' not only of India but also of South Asia. Therefore, Spain would definitely like to work with Maharashtra, whose capital is Mumbai,” he expressed.

Earlier, Fadnavis at the "Global Fintech Fest 2025” said that clear vision, fast decision-making process and timely execution are three important pillars of Maharashtra’s development.

He stated that various projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link were pending for decades, but the decision-making process was accelerated through the ‘Infrastructure War Room’.

Earlier, the first phase of the Mumbai Metro took six years for planning alone. However, the government reached the tender stage for the 372 km metro network in just 11 months.

