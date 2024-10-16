Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) Launches WhatsApp-Based Ticketing

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) has taken a groundbreaking step toward enhancing commuter convenience with the launch of WhatsApp-based ticketing by Metro commuters on 11th October 2024. Powered by PeLocal Fintech Private Limited, this innovative service will allow Mumbai Metro commuters to purchase metro tickets directly on WhatsApp, offering an alternative to the mobile app and providing a seamless, user-friendly experience.

By simply sending a 'Hi' to a dedicated WhatsApp number 86526 35500 or scanning the provided QR code, commuters can now purchase metro tickets through a conversational interface. This initiative will cover stations and lines operated by MMMOCL, bringing next-level digital convenience to Mumbai's bustling metro network.

Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director of MMMOCL, highlighted why WhatsApp was chosen for this initiative: "We wanted to provide our commuters with an accessible, seamless, and familiar platform for booking metro tickets. WhatsApp, being widely used across India, offered the perfect platform. With WhatsApp, we're offering a simple and intuitive way for passengers to interact with our metro services. We believe this will transform the travel experience for millions of Mumbaikars." The WhatsApp-based ticketing system, powered by PeLocal, is expected to drive digital ticketing adoption, streamline commuter journeys, and provide an eco-friendly alternative to paper tickets.

Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India, added, "This integration will significantly enhance the travel experience for millions of commuters across the Mumbai region with features like quick ticket purchases and easy retrieval of past transactions, making ticket purchasing as simple as sending a message. Through the WhatsApp based ticketing experience, we are committed to providing a convenient and user-friendly solution that aligns with our vision of simplifying everyday commute for people across the country."

Vivekanand Tripathi, Founder and CEO of PeLocal, said, "We are proud to partner with MMMOCL to bring WhatsApp-based ticketing to the Mumbai Metro. After successful implementations with Delhi Metro, Bus India, and DTC, we have seen the positive impact that WhatsApp can make in improving commuter experiences. From simplifying ticketing processes to enhancing operational efficiency,WhatsApp has proven to be a powerful tool in simplifying public transportation across India. We are excited to replicate these successes for the people of Mumbai. We appreciate the invaluable support of Meta, WhatsApp and our messaging partner, Route Mobile, and payment gateway partner, Zaakpay."

PeLocal has been instrumental in enabling seamless WhatsApp-based solutions across various transit systems in India. With its experience in digital transformation, PeLocal ensures a smooth implementation that meets the demands of millions of daily commuters.

Key Features of WhatsApp Ticketing Service:

* Instant Ticket Purchase: Commuters can buy tickets by sending a simple "Hi" to a dedicated WhatsApp number 86526 35500 or scanning a QR code.

* Quick and Easy Access: Commuters can generate up to 6 QR tickets in one transaction, simplifying group travel.

* Environmentally Friendly: The service eliminates the need for paper tickets, promoting sustainable travel.

* Convenience Fees: A marginal fee will apply for credit/debit card payments, but UPI-based transactions will have no extra charge

Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has established the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) on 10th June, 2019 to carry out the "Operations and Maintenance" of all the upcoming Metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The idea is to integrate the Operations and Maintenance of all Metro corridors under one authority with objectives as follows:

- To independently carry out business of Operation and Maintenance (O&M), and related functions of all Metro lines in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

- To carry out Planning, Identification, Development and Implementation of all Non-Fare Box Revenue measures.

- Execute Property development and construct or maintain or lease out various facilities in relation to rail transport system.

Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

PeLocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

PeLocal is a leading fintech company that provides cutting-edge solutions for digital payments and automated services. With a focus on enhancing commuter experiences, PeLocal has partnered with numerous transit authorities, including Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation to bring the convenience of WhatsApp-based ticketing to the public.

