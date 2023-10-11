Maharaja Bhog – Premium Veg Thali Expands its Regal Legacy to Lower Parel, Opposite Kamla Mills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: Maharaja Bhog – Premium Veg Thali, renowned for its opulent and authentic Indian dining experience, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new premium veg thali outlet at Lower Parel, situated just opposite Kamla Mills. This luxurious culinary destination promises to captivate the taste buds of patrons, delivering an unparalleled royal dining experience.

The highlight of the Maharaja Bhog dining experience is undoubtedly the Royal Thali, a masterpiece that combines flavors, textures, and traditions to offer an extraordinary journey through India’s rich and diverse culinary heritage. The Royal Thali features a sumptuous assortment of carefully curated vegetarian dishes, each handpicked to represent the vibrant flavors of various regions across the subcontinent.

Founder and Managing Director of Maharaja Bhog Mr Ashish Maheshwari, expressed his excitement about the new location, saying, “We are thrilled to bring the regal flavors of Maharaja Bhog to Lower Parel. This has been a much-anticipated moment, and we are confident that the Lower Parel outlet will be embraced with as much love as our other locations.

The Lower Parel branch of Maharaja Bhog boasts a spacious and elegant dining area, perfect for hosting large gatherings and intimate celebrations. It is also well-equipped to cater to corporate events and parties, making it a versatile choice for all occasions.

In keeping with Maharaja Bhog’s commitment to quality and authenticity, all ingredients are sourced with utmost care and prepared by a team of skilled Maharaj who have mastered the art of creating exquisite vegetarian dishes. Each thali is served with warmth and personal attention, ensuring that every guest feels like royalty.

In addition to the signature Royal Thali, Maharaja Bhog – Premium Veg Thali a special culinary extravaganza – ’30 Days, 30 Different Menus’. This remarkable culinary journey allows guests to indulge in a unique and delectable thali experience every day for an entire month. Each day, a distinct menu will be presented, showcasing the diverse flavors and culinary traditions of India.

Maharaja Bhog Lower Parel is open for lunch and dinner, making it an ideal destination for both business lunches and family outings. Reservations can be made by calling +91 85912 96146.

For more information about Maharaja Bhog Premium Veg Thali and its Lower Parel location, please visit https://www.maharajabhog.com/ or follow us on social media @MaharajaBhogMumbai.

