Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Vadodara conferred Doctorate degree from University of East London

Vadodaran (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Vadodara, also a distinguished social activist, has been conferred with a Doctorate degree by the University of East London. The announcement was made by Pavel Bawa, Deputy Head of International Recruitment of the University of East London, who is on a visit to Vadodara, at a press conference.

The press conference showcased the work done by Her Highness Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, who is also associated with many social and charitable causes. She is also actively working for the LGBTQ community.

“It is our privilege to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Her Highness Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad. The decision is a recognition of her invaluable contributions to various causes,” Mr Bawa said.

Reacting to the University's decision, Her Highness Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, said, “I feel humbled by this surprise gesture of the University of East London. This degree is not just a personal honour but a recognition of the collective efforts of many invested in various social causes I hold dear.”

A team from Global Colliance provided information about the available opportunities for studying overseas to students aspiring to do so.

Mary Hiwale, Director at Global Colliance, said, “Being a platinum partner of University of East London we were privileged to host the higher delegation's of University and arrange a meeting with royals, that moment caught up to everyone to make the work of Queen to be acknowledged Globally.”

Global Colliance is recognised by leading counselling and awarding organisations. It also holds certifications as a trainer for IELTS-IDP, British Council, Pearson PETE and ETS TOEFL. These affiliations and certifications enable the consultancy to provide comprehensive support to students, help them achieve their goals, and excel in their academic and professional pursuits.

University of East London's Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Board member Vanessa Varvas said that their University is committed to the cause of the LGBTQ community.

“We are very impressed with Her Highness Radhikaraje Gaekwad's work for the LGBTQ community. The values of our university align perfectly with her vision and work, which is why we have decided to honour her with a Doctorate degree,” she said.

The University of East London's Director of Recruitment Daniel Cuffe, said the university is a strong advocate for making educational opportunities inclusive and accessible for individuals from diverse backgrounds. He added that they are actively going ahead with a scholarship programme in Her Highness Radhikaraje.

