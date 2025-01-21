Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets WEF founder, State's Pavilion set for record investment

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis and Klaus Schwab discussed various topics, including green energy, electric vehicles, and new developments in the industrial sector. Schwab also extended his best wishes for Maharashtra's continued growth.

After the meeting, Maharashtra CM said, "The investment meetings will be starting from tomorrow. Today I started my day with the meeting with Klaus Schwab, Executive chairman of the World Economic Forum. We discussed the collaboration between the state of Maharashtra and the WEF (World Economic Forum). Tomorrow we will have more meetings"

The meeting with Schwab is part of a broader series of engagements for Fadnavis at Davos. Schwab had visited Mumbai during this year's Ganeshotsav, where he and his wife participated in a traditional Ganesh aarti at Fadnavis' official residence, marking the beginning of the interactions that continued in Davos.

Pavilion P73 on which the state is featured in Davos is prepared for a series of key events over the next two days, an official release added.

The release added that the Maharashtra Pavilion is ready to host a series of meetings and the signing of record-breaking Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at attracting major investments.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Fadnavis met Frank Jurgen Richter, President of Horasys and former WEF director. The two discussed plans for organizing a global business conference in Mumbai and the possibility of establishing Horasys' headquarters in the city. The discussions also focused on innovation and new technology, emphasising Maharashtra's role as a hub for business and investment.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos takes place from 20 - 24 January. The meeting brings together government, business and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place for all.

