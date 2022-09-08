Maharashtra Times felicitates RTO Chief Thane Ravindra Gaikwad as Trendsetter 2022

September 8: In a moment of pride for the organization, Regional Transport Office (RTO)’s Chief Thane Ravindra Kisan Gaikwad has been recognized as a Trendsetter 2022. The RTO is an important part of the administration of India, as it oversees all transport-related operations in the country.

When variety, humility, and a flawless work ethics aspect collide, excellence is unavoidable, and Mr. Ravi is one such personality that embodies this uncommon attribute. He is a well-known media figure who is well-known globally for his social contributions and appealing charisma. Mr. Ravi was felicitated as a Trendsetters 2022 by Maharashtra Times and Times Interact for his remarkable services and as a Lifetime Achievement Acknowledgement in the field of Sports and Philanthropy.

Born in Pune, Mr. Ravi is an unassuming social worker and educator who is renowned for his many humanitarian endeavours and talents. Pushpa and Kisanrao Gaikwad are his parents.

Mr. Ravi is a senior member of the Maharashtra Government’s Road Safety Cell, which was established by the Supreme Court of India. He is the RTO’s Thane and Konkan area chief.

Mr. Ravi is the head of India’s Handball Federation, which is a member of the International Handball Federation. He is also the Chairman of Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat and a member of the boards of the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation. The Uttarakhand Football Federation is led by Gaikwad. He was re-elected as President of the Maharashtra Handball Association for a second straight term in June 2022. Mr. Ravi is also the founder of the Road Safety World Series, an organization that promotes road safety in order to save Indian lives on Indian roads.

He was named “Best Student” during his engineering school days. Mr. Ravi was a state topper in the Higher Secondary Certificate Examinations (HSC) merit list in Maharashtra State. He served as the General Secretary when he was a student of engineering.

Mr. Ravi earned his Ph.D. in Engineering in the Electronics and Telecommunications department. He also has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in the field of engineering.

Mr. Ravi has represented Maharashtra in the Under 15, Under 17, and Under 19 divisions, as well as being picked for the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Camp. He worked as a scientist for TATA after securing his engineering degree. Mr. Ravi completed Civil Services and joined the Maharashtra government. He earned two Gold Medals, one for being first in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering and the other for being top in all engineering fields across all Maharashtra universities. Mr. Ravi holds a Ph.D. (Doctorate in Philosophy) in (Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering) as well as a Ph.D. (Doctorate in Philosophy) in Sports.

He is also a member of the India Legends squad, captained by Sachin Tendulkar, in the Road Safety World Series to promote road safety. Ravi Gaikwad, the series creator, collaborated with Olympic Gold Medalist Yohan Blake to promote the noble cause of road safety in this series.

Mr. Ravi received the Trendsetter 2022 award on August 28, 2022, at a glittering event held at Novotel Hotel, Juhu Mumbai.

Mr. Ramdas Athavale, President of the Republican Party of India (A) and now serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the federal government, was the inaugural Chief Guest at this important event.

Adhinath Kothare, a producer and National Award-winning filmmaker, was the second Chief Guest. He is one of the most accomplished and versatile performers in the Indian film business. Dr. Sohini Sastri, one of the country’s finest astrologers who has received three National Awards in Astrology and has been helping people solve their issues for over 15 years, was the third Chief Guest of Honour at the event.

We wish Ravindra Gaikwad all the best in his future endeavours.

