“Mahatech transcends not just Maharashtra’s premier exhibition it stands as one of the largest expos globally,” Mr. Uday Samant

Grand inauguration of 22nd Mahatech 2025 at the hand of Mr. Vinod Grover, Managing Director of Kaizen Institute (SAIN) LLP.

From February 06th to 09th 2025, the grand industrial exhibition at the new agricultural college, Patangnagar, Sinchan Nagar, Shivajinagar, Pune, is being organized from 10 am to 6 pm.

This is the 22nd year of Mahatech, and more than 500 exhibitors from all over India are participating in this exhibition, with more than 25,000 visitors.

Admission to this exhibition is free for all, and online registration services are available.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: MahaTech 2025 features a diverse range of state-of-the-art products, machinery, and equipment for marketing and sales. The exhibition covers key sectors including machine tools, electrical and electronics, instrumentation and automation equipment, pharmaceuticals, and supporting industries, catering to corporate giants as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The event is projected to generate business transactions worth approximately ₹800 to ₹1000 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Uday Samant emphasized, “MahaTech is not just Maharashtra’s pride but one of the largest industrial expos globally. Visiting MahaTech feels like experiencing an international-standard exhibition. I am confident that many entrepreneurs will greatly benefit from this platform.”

Collaborations and Special Partnerships

MahaTech 2025 is organized with the support of several esteemed industry associations, including the All India Association of Industries, COSIA (Chamber of Small Industries Association), TSSIA (Thane Small Scale Industries Association), the Ministry of Industries (Government of Maharashtra), Gokul Shirgaon Manufacturers Association, and the Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh.

Key Sponsors and Partners:

– Platinum Sponsor: Excel Enclosure

– Industrial Education Partner: MIT School of Distance Education

MahaTech has emerged as a significant platform for promoting industrial products and services to a broad audience. The Maharashtra Industries Directory has played a vital role in streamlining industrial trade fairs and technical conferences through its unique publications and initiatives.

Vendor Development Meets & Business Opportunities

Ms. Gauri Marathe, Director of Marathe Infotech Pvt. Ltd., shared insights about the exclusive Vendor Development Meet organized for exhibitors. “This interactive platform has facilitated seamless communication between OEM buyers and SME suppliers,” she noted. Prestigious companies like Alfa Laval India Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Ltd., Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd., Praj Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd., and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. participated actively in these sessions.

Highlighting MahaTech’s vision, Mr. Sumukh Marathe, Director of Marathe Infotech Pvt. Ltd., stated, “Our goal is to provide the manufacturing sector with the right platform to boost growth. Many leading industrial entrepreneurs have visited MahaTech 2025 to fulfill their production and procurement needs.”

