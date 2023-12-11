MAHE, Manipal Expanding Horizons: PhD Admissions Now Accessible Across Varied Disciplines

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal an Institution of Eminence, has invited applications for its prestigious PhD programs for the academic year 2024-2025 in full-time (TMA Pai Scholarship/Self-funded) and part-time (working professionals) categories by 25th December 2023. As part of its commitment to fostering innovation, and interdisciplinary research, the university invites aspiring scholars and researchers to join its diverse and vibrant academic community by enrolling in PhD programs in Science, Technology & Management, Health Sciences, and Humanities, Liberal Arts & Social Sciences. The last date to apply for online admission is 25th December 2023, and prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline at mahephd.azurewebsites.net.

At MAHE, Manipal, researchers take on complex challenges of the modern world to drive positive change. As part of the university's PhD programs, scholars are allowed to pursue advanced research in their respective fields under the guidance of highly experienced and qualified researchers committed to contributing to society by applying multidisciplinary research techniques, maintaining high ethical standards.

Potential research areas within each discipline are as follows: In Health Sciences, candidates can explore Dentistry, Health Sciences (Medicine), Life Sciences, Nursing, Pharmacy, Public Health, Regenerative Medicine, Virology, Yoga and many more. In Science, Technology & Management, the program offers research opportunities in key areas such as Architecture, Basic Science, Commerce and Economics, Earth Science, Engineering, Hotel Administration, and Management among others. In the field of Humanities, Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, candidates can delve into European Studies, Geopolitics, Humanities, Media and Communication, Philosophical Arts and Law.

Speaking about the programmes, Dr Satish Rao Director (Research) said, "MAHE, Manipal's programmes not only empower students by providing unique opportunities to become experts in their respective fields, but also prepare them to make significant contributions to academia as well as industries at large. Furthermore, through rigorous research and interdisciplinary collaboration, our PhD candidates gain critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills that are critical for addressing complex global challenges. They not only advance knowledge by delving deeply into their chosen fields but they also pave the way for innovation and progress."

In order to be eligible for the PhD programs, candidates must possess a relevant master's degree in the relevant field or MBBS/BDS/PharmD degree with at least 60 per cent marks, or a 4-year Bachelor Degree with at least 75 per cent marks.

In addition, the University will provide 300 Dr. TMA Pai Scholarships to deserving Full Time PhD candidates in the academic year 2024-2025 to support their pursuit of knowledge and research. As part of these scholarships, students receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000 during their probationary period of up to six months, followed by Rs. 31,000 in the first and second years, and Rs. 35,000 in the third year, enabling them to focus on their research. Moreover, students receive financial support for attending conferences and workshops.

The selection process for the PhD programs at MAHE is rigorous and competitive. Candidates will be evaluated based on their academic achievements, entrance exam and performance in a personal interview.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal an Institution of Eminence, Deemed to be University, is a self-financing Higher Educational institution which started its operations in 1953 by establishing the first self-financing medical college, KMC Manipal, as Public Private collaboration model. Over the years various institutions have been added and finally in 1993 June, these group of institutions have been declared as a Deemed to be University by the Govt. of India. The excellent track record in academics, infrastructure and research contributions and its standing in the national and international rankings, culminated in it being declared as an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (IoE) by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, in October 2020. Presently MAHE Manipal offers 300+ programmes in 30+ streams which includes undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels at its four campuses in India and one overseas campus. It has about 35000 students on its rolls. MAHE Manipal, as an IoE, is committed to provide quality higher education at affordable cost and contribute in increasing the gross enrolment rate ratio in higher education.

